Former Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday isn't buying the Bengals' chances to win it all this year. He appeared on ESPN's Get Up this week and highlighted how Cincinnati's lack of a heavy rushing attack will be their downfall in the playoffs.

Cincinnati is tied with the Packers for the fewest carries per game (21.9) because they have the best passer on Earth in Joe Burrow. Still, they rank in the top half of rushing efficiency metrics despite the low volume.

"I don't think so," Saturday said about them winning the Super Bowl. "I think you play into the other team's hands too much. You depend on weather. You depend on the ball bouncing your way; you depend on offensive line help, all of those things. It's high risk and high reward the way they're throwing it around. Where it's lower risk, high reward when you can run it and be efficient that way.

"I can think back to Peyton Manning, all the different records he was setting, when we finally won the Super Bowl, it was through the run game, right? We rushed the ball for almost 200 yards. All of those things are important. I know Steve (Smith) thinks that receivers win it all. That's just not how it works. I wish it did work that way."

There isn't much evidence this decade that you have to run the ball at a high-volume, elite level to win a title.

SB Champs by rushing success rate this decade: Tampa Bay (22nd during the 2020 season), Los Angeles Rams (20th), Kansas City (sixth), Kansas City (26th), Philadelphia (ninth), Seattle (23rd).

Cincinnati is right in the middle of the pack this season, at 13th in rushing success rate and 14th in rushing EPA. That's perfectly good enough to win a Super Bowl while adding the second-best passing EPA/success rate mark in the NFL.

The Bengals should not be running the ball more; they just need to maintain this efficiency at the current rushing volume level. The days of only winning titles by pounding the football and shortening games to win with defense are long gone.

You have to be able to dial up explosive passes consistently to win titles in the NFL, and the Bengals clearly can do that. Since Week 5, Cincinnati's offense ranks first in EPA/play with a 0.263 mark. That's double the next closest offense in the 49ers, and shows just how nuclear this team has been to opposing defenses since Burrow got into the rhythm of the season.

Check out the full clip from Saturday below:

"I don't think [the Bengals can win a championship]." @SaturdayJeff thinks Cincinnati's high pass rate could be their downfall 😱 pic.twitter.com/fmqZShCaOG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 17, 2026

“At some point, you have to incorporate the run game into this offense."



@SaturdayJeff has concerns with the Bengals' offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/Is2anv3njb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 18, 2026

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