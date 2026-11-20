Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a torrid pace rarely seen in the NFL. Before the clock strikes midnight Monday evening, he could be on one never witnessed at all.

Burrow has had four total touchdowns in five consecutive games, a streak matched only by Peyton Manning during the Hall of Famer’s MVP season in 2004.

Matching – and exceeding – MVP-level performances is something Burrow has been doing all season.

And by playing back-to-back island games with the 34-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid in Week 9 and a 38-18 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, Burrow has surged to the betting favorite to win the MVP.

"Joe Shiesty better be in your MVP conversations," left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. posted on X after the Atlanta win. "Just tore up the dirty birds in Madrid!!"

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Has Best Completion Pct. of Any Past MVP QB

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline as Joe Flacco takes over under center in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Burrow was reserved after throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns in the win against the Steelers, there was a level of chest pounding after the Atlanta win in which he threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while throwing for 271 yards against Atlanta.

"I wanted to come out and put on a show for everybody, and show what the excitement of the NFL can be," Burrow said. "And the NFL is really all about the stars and players making big time plays. And so you saw Ja'Marr Chase, you saw me, you saw Tee Higgins, you saw a lot of great players out there doing great things, and hopefully people took notice."

The show has multiple acts.

His stats through nine games are among the best by MVP-winning quarterbacks in recent history.

Since running back Adrian Peterson won the MVP in 2012, the last 13 awards have all gone to quarterbacks who, in most cases, had smaller numbers through nine games than what Burrow has done in leading the Bengals to a 7-2 record.

Burrow’s 74.7 completion percentage leads the group. Only Lamar Jackson in 2023 (71.5) and Manning in 2013 (71.0) topped 70 percent.

Burrow’s 27 touchdowns through nine games are third most on the list. Manning had 33 in 2013, and Patrick Mahomes had 29 in 2018.

The current numbers posted by Burrow also rank in the top five in passer rating, yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns.

His 117.4 passer rating is fourth best, trailing only Manning 2013 (121.0), Aaron Rodgers in 2014 (120.1), and Matt Ryan in 2016 (119.0).

His three rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth behind Cam Newton in 2015 (six), Jackson in 2019 (six) and Jackson in 2023 (five).

And his 8.2 yards per attempt are fifth, ranking behind Ryan in 2016 (9.5), Mahomes in 2018 (9.2), Manning 2013 (8.8) and Rodgers in 2014 (8.7).

Here is the full graphic of Burrow’s numbers along with the last 13 MVP quarterbacks’ nine-game totals.

Recent MVP stats through 9 games | NFL stats

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