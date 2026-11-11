Reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford Makes Big Statement About Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's MVP campaign has support from the quarterback who won the award last season.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford believes the Cincinnati Bengals' star should be leading the race at the halfway point. Speaking with Jim Gray on this week's episode of SiriusXM's "Let's Go" podcast, the Rams QB picked Burrow when asked who he considers the current MVP leader.

Burrow has helped Cincinnati win four straight games, reaching 6-2, with the Bengals scoring at least 31 points in each victory.

Matthew Stafford: Joe Burrow Has ‘Been on Fire’

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There are a lot of quarterbacks and a lot of people playing at a high level," Stafford said. "I think Joe Burrow, what he's done the last three, four, five weeks, whatever it is, I mean, he's been on fire.

“That offense has been clicking, throwing a bunch of touchdowns, keeping his team alive, playing well. Defense is playing good too, but I would say Joe Burrow, for what he's done this season, they've stayed healthy and he's rocking and rolling at a really good clip.

Burrow's latest performance in Madrid strengthened that case. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions, in Cincinnati's 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Burrow also scored a touchdown on the ground in the second quarter.

Over the four-game winning streak, Burrow has thrown for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. All three interceptions came against Tennessee, a game in which he threw five touchdown passes and ran for the winning score in overtime.

“So I'd give it to him halfway through, as we know [there’s] a lot of football to be played, but he's been special the first half," Stafford said.

Last month, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called Burrow the most accurate passer in the world, but made it clear he has no idea how the star signal-caller is so accurate.

"I don't know," Taylor jokingly answered when asked about Burrow's accuracy. "Watching how he works in practice between reps. Watching how he works in pre-practice, watching how he throws in pregame, watching his body movements... It's really impressive."

As for the Bengals, Cincinnati is tied with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North at 6-2. They host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, with a chance to take control of the division lead.

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