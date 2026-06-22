Bengals RB Chase Brown Has 100+ Scrimmage Yards in 33% of His Games - Where Does That Rank in Team History

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is one of five starters eligible for an extension this offseason. If the Bengals don’t lock him up and Brown’s 2026 season is similar to what he did the last two seasons, he’s going to sign a big contract with someone.

Through three seasons, Brown has 2,188 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 137 receptions, 953 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

But he saw limited touches as a rookie until late in the year.

If you look at the last two seasons when he had a full workload, this is where Brown ranks among NFL running backs in that span:

Rushing yards: 13th (2,099)

Rushing TDs: t-16th (13)

Receptions: 4th (123)

Receiving yards: 6th (797)

Receiving TDs: t-2nd (9)

Scrimmage Yards: 10th (2,806)

Brown has 15 career games with at least 100 scrimmage yards.

X user @crabtree_cody wanted to know where that ranks in Bengals history among running backs.

How many 100 total yard games does Chase Brown have and where is that in relation to the all time bengals list for Running Backs? — Cody Crabtree |o| (@crabtree_cody) June 11, 2026

The answer is seventh. But if the Bengals re-sign Brown, he could have a chance to take over the top spot.

James Brooks holds the top spot with 38, one ahead of Corey Dillon.

Joe Mixon is third (32), followed by Pete Johnson (28), Rudi Johnson (24), Cedric Benson (18) and Brown, who passed Giovani Bernard (14) Essex Johnson (13), Boobie Clark (12), Harold Green (12), Jeremy Hill (9), Paul Robinson (8), Archie Griffin (8) and Larry Kinnebrew (7) last year.

Brown’s 15 games with 100+ scrimmage yards have come in 45 games with the team for a .333 percentage.

That ranks second in franchise history, just behind Dillon’s .346 (37 times in 107 games).

Mixon is third, .330 (32 in 97), followed by Brooks, (38 in 118), Benson, .321 (18 in 56), Pete Johnson, .298 (28 in 94) and Rudi Johnson, .296 (24 in 81).

If Brown signs a two-year extension, giving him three more seasons with the Bengals, that would be 51 more games. And at his .333 clip, that would be another 17 games with 100+ scrimmage yards, taking him to 32.

Brown had eight 100-yard scrimmage games last year alone, which was one shy of the franchise record nine that Brooks recorded in 1989.

Brooks also had eight in back-to-back seasons in 1985-86, and Benson had eight in 2009.

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