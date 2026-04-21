Bengals Reveal Jersey Numbers for Dexter Lawrence and Other Free Agent Additions

The Bengals organization is just now catching its breath after the front office made one of the boldest moves in its history by acquiring Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants for the 10th overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft. After bringing in Lawrence, the first move was to ensure he had an extra year on his contract by offering the three-time Pro Bowler an additional $28 million.

While getting Lawrence signed back on was the biggest task for the AFC North side, an additional hoop had to be jumped through as Lawrence’s preferred jersey number, 97, was being taken by current defensive end Shemar Stewart.

Yesterday at Lawrence’s introductory press conference, he opened up on conversations about getting his number back.

“I wanna get it. I know Stewart has it right now, but I'm gonna speak to him and see what he wants to do.”

Fans (and Lawrence) got what they were asking as Lawrence was handed the heralded 97.

Stewart was assigned 94.

The No. 97 is one that Bengals fans hold close to heart as eight-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle Geno Atkins donned the number during his legendary 10-year career.

In the Bengals’ illustrious history, only six players have worn No. 97, including Brian Pillman (1984), Mike Frier (1992-94), Andre Purvis (1997-99), Bernard Whittington (2001-02), John Thornton (2003-08), Atkins (2010-20), Jay Tufele (2022-24), and Stewart who wore 97 during his rookie campaign.

Now, Lawrence takes over at No. 97.

Where Did The Rest Of The Bengals’ New Acquisitions Land?

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amongst all the talk around Lawrence’s number. The Bengals also had to assign the likes of free agents Kyle Dugger (safety), Bryan Cook (safety), Ja’Sir Taylor (cornerback), Josh Johnson (quarterback), Joe Flacco (quarterback), Jonathan Allen (defensive tackle), and Boye Mafe (edge).

Here are their numbers listed below:

Kyle Dugger - 29

Bryan Cook - 6

Ja’Sir Taylor - 26

Josh Johnson - 11

Jonathan Allen - 93

Boye Mafe - 53

Other number changes included DJ Turner, who was moved from No. 20 to No. 0, Jordan Jefferson from No. 94 to No. 68, McKinnley Jackson who was moved from No. 93 to No. 91, and Dohnte Myers was assigned No. 81.

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