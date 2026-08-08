Bengals Rookie Continues to Impress, Earns HIGH Praise From Dan Pitcher

Colbie Young's six-foot-four, 215-pound frame and on-field physicality were obvious during his time at Georgia. Those traits made him an intriguing addition to the Bengals' wide receiver room.

But Young's path to playing time might depend on much more than catching passes. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher recently praised Young, pointing to his willingness to handle some of the less glamorous responsibilities that come with playing the position and carving out a role in the NFL.

“I think you guys see the size and the physicality and the ability to ward off contact down the field and make plays,” Pitcher said. “I see a guy who's really willing to do the dirty work and do the thankless jobs.”

Young's Dirty Work Could Lead to Bigger Opportunities

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) catches a pass during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pitcher used the running game as a prime example of how Young can contribute at a high level without the ball in his hands. A receiver making a key block might not generate the same reaction as a one-handed touchdown snag. For Cincinnati's offense, though, it can be just as important.

“Everybody wants to run down the field and high-point the 40-yard ball. The crowd goes wild for that,” Pitcher said. “The crowd doesn't realize it when you dig out a safety on duo, and it might open a lane that's half a yard wider, that lets Chase Brown make somebody miss and get 14 rather than four. We see that stuff.”

Young, selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, is 24 — a young player by the NFL's standard — but he appears to understand that doing those little things could be his quickest path onto the field. Pitcher sees that, and he made it clear that if Young can continue on that path, Cincinnati will be forced to find a role for him on the offense.

“I see a guy who understands that early on in his career, that's going to be something we ask of him, and he's going to have to perform it at a high level,” Pitcher said. “And if he does, he's going to have a role.”

More snaps would eventually give Young opportunities to show what he can do as a pass catcher, too.

“By doing those things, it buys you more time on the field, so that when the time is right — and the matchup presents — you can go make the big play,” Pitcher said.

Young hasn't been perfect. He still makes typical rookie mistakes, but the early returns have been encouraging.

“Very positive about who he is as a player and a person and what he's going to bring to us.

For more on the Bengals, including the WR3 battle, watch the video below: