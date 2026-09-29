The Cincinnati Bengals’ Big 3 of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have made some spectacular plays in helping the team to a 2-1 start, but right tackle Amarius Mims might be off to the most impressive start on offense.

Through three games, Mims has yet to allow a pressure. And he’s pitching shutouts against some of the best in the game in T.J. Watt, Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and rookie No. 15 pick Rueben Bain Jr.

Per Pro Football Focus, Mims has zero pressures allowed in 111 pass-blocking snaps this year.

Heading into Monday night, the tackle with the next most snaps and no pressures allowed was Chicago’s Theo Benedet with 16. But Benedet gave up three pressures in the win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That leaves three other tackles with zero pressures allowed, and they have played a tiny fraction of the amount of snaps Mims has.

San Francisco’s Vederian Lowe (nine snaps), Jacksonville’s Walker Little (five snaps) and Arizona’s Jayden Williams (four snaps).

“He’s playing really, really well,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said of Mims. “Amarius has premier ability. He’s got rare qualities. When you blend rare qualities with a developing maturity and confidence and sense of ‘I am this guy,’ that’s where you can find some special players.

“There’s a lot of really talented people, but there’s a fraction of the players in this league that truly can be special, and he is in that fraction.”

For more context on how well Mims is playing, let’s take a look at the tackles who have been named first or second team All Pro the last five years and see what their best three-game starts and three-game stretches at any point have looked like.

2025

Garrett Bolles (first team LT) – One pressure allowed through first three games; no three-game stretch at any point with no pressures allowed.

Penei Sewell (first team RT) – Two in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Trent Williams (second team LT) – Eight in first three; no pressures allowed in Weeks 15-17 against Tennessee, Indianapolis and Chicago.

Darnell Wright (second team RT) – Three in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

2024

Tristan Wirfs (first team LT) – Four in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Penei Sewell (first team RT) – Four in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Jordan Mailata (second team LT) – Six in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Lane Johnson (second team RT) – None in first three; no other three-game stretch without a pressure.

2023

Trent Williams (first team LT) – Two in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Penei Sewell (first team RT) – Two in first three; no pressures allowed in Weeks 3-5 vs. Atlanta, Green Bay and Carolina.

Tyron Smith (second team LT) – Three in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Lane Johnson (second team RT – Six in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

2022

Trent Williams (first team LT) – Four in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Lane Johnson (first team RT) – Two in first three; no pressures allowed in Weeks 11-14 against Indianapolis, Green Bay, Tennessee and New York Giants.

Andrew Thomas (second team RT) – Six in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Tristan Wirfs (second team RT) – Three in first three; no pressures allowed in Weeks 4-10 against Kansas City, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle.

2021

Trent Williams (first team LT) – Four in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Tristan Wirfs (second team RT) – Five in first three; no pressures allowed in Weeks 3-5 against Los Angeles Rams, New England and Miami, and none allowed in Weeks 8-13 against New Orleans, Washington, New York Giants and Indianapolis.

Rashawn Slater (second team LT) – Five in first three; no three-game stretch without a pressure.

Lane Johnson (second team RT) – Five in first three; no pressures allowed in Weeks 9-11 against Los Angeles Charters, Denver and New Orleans.

The most recent tackle to go into the Hall of Fame was Joe Thomas.

The Cleveland Browns standout never had three games without allowing a pressure to open the season. He had one three-game stretch overall, in Weeks 15-17 in 2015.

Mims opponent Sunday, Watt, will be headed to the Hall of Fame whenever his career ends.

Watt had zero pressures on 29 pass rush snaps.

It was just the sixth time in his career he failed to register a pressure and just the fourth when he had at least 29 pass rush snaps.

The others:

Week 17 2024 vs. Kansas City

Week 6 2024 vs. Las Vegas

Week 6 2018 vs Cincinnati (Bobby Hart)

“T.J. Watt is one of the best to ever do that job,” Pitcher said. “To be matched up one on one as often as he was without help – he got some, but not a lot – and to just be consistent and to take the right set, there's such a confidence for him in knowing 'if I just take this set on the angle that I need to take it on and my eyes are in the right place and I strike when I'm supposed to strike' there's very little the guy across from him can do to counter that.

“So he just has to stay on the path he's on,” Pitcher added.

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