Bengals Should Pursue Jaguars Veteran Defensive Lineman to Bolster Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals have already made some moves to upgrade their defense this offseason, notably signing Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen, among others, in free agency, while adding Dexter Lawrence via trade last week.

The defensive line could still stack strength on strength though.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently discussed Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead as a candidate to be cut or traded after the NFL draft. If that's the case, the Bengals should jump on the possibility of adding him to their defensive line.

Arik Armstead Would Be A Solid Addition To Bengals Defense

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Arik Armstead is entering the final year of a non-guaranteed contract. At 32, he's unlikely to play without financial security, though the Jacksonville Jaguars have no incentive to keep him on their books with a $19.4 million cap number," Moton wrote. "In 2025, Armstead recorded 28 tackles (seven for loss), 5.5 sacks and 16 pressures, but he lost a starting job on the defensive line. His production faded in the second half of the season.

"The Jaguars will either restructure Armstead's contract to lower his salary for the current season or release him outright. General manager James Gladstone has a young ascending squad with little room for aging veterans whose production is trending in the wrong direction. At this stage in his career, Armstead doesn't have much trade value, so he's a strong post-draft cut candidate if the Jaguars add a defensive tackle with one of their four top-100 picks."

Armstead is a cut candidate at this point, which would save the Jaguars some money.

Because of the fact that he's a cut candidate, the Bengals could likely wait to sign him on the open market.

Armstead is a decent run defender. He ranks around the middle of the league in overall PFF grade. But he ranked near the top of the league in pressures and hurries last season, which might not be as flashy as sacks, but they're still productive stats.

Adding him to the Bengals defense as another rotational lineman would be a good move.

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