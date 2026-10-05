The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, both players were injured in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Higgins is dealing with a groin injury that occurred late in the game. Meanwhile, Chase left in the first quarter after suffering a concusson.

The Bengals need wide receiver help and they may trust their practice squad options, but they currently only have two healthy wide-outs ahead of Wednesday's practice

Cincinnati needs more production and they need someone that can help their offense. Is Tyreek Hill the right option?

Hill is set to begin negotiating a contract soon according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Taking a Chance on Tyreek Hill Would Be Worth a Shot

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices before the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter.

This is the perfect flier for the Bengals to take right now, especially considering their current injuries. Chase likely won't miss extended time, but his immediate future is in question. Higgins is a bit of a question mark, too.

All in all, the Bengals need another option on offense, and Hill could be the perfect fit. Before his injury last season, he looked solid in four games. There are going to be serious question marks surrounding his lower body after his injuries last season, but the Bengals would do their due diligence before making any kind of offer. If Hill is expected to return to form when he's healthy, this move makes plenty of sense. It would add a straight-line deep threat to an offense with a route-running magician in Chase and a jump-ball monster in Higgins. There would be three different types of dominant receivers on Joe Burrow's offense.

The biggest issue is that the Bengals will have some competition for Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs are widely considered the favorites to sign the former superstar receiver. Still, the Bengals need to make a run at him over the next few days.

Hill has 819 receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns in 10 seasons. Keeping him away from the Chiefs would be an added benefit, but Kansas City could certainly reunite with the former All-Pro receiver.

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