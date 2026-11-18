For the fourth time in four games, a member of the Cincinnati Bengals has been named AFC Player of the Week.

And for the second time in that span, it’s quarterback Joe Burrow.

The league named Burrow the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s just on it,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow after the win. “I thought the protection was really good. There are times that they are going to create some movement, but its blocked movement. I think Joe did an excellent job keeping his eyes down the field and finding guys for some big plays. Those guys made big plays and tremendous catches — all of those guys really. Everyone stepped up and made some plays for us.

“Obviously, he (Burrow) set the tone.”

Burrow Sets Bengals Record for Most Player of Week Honors

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s the 10th career Player of the Week honor for Burrow, who also won in Week 7 for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens. He surpasses Boomer Esiason for the most in franchise history.

That same week punter Ryan Rehkow earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, and the following Sunday, wide receiver Tee Higgins took home the Offensive Player of the Week for his big game against the Tennessee Titans.

It was the first career weekly honor for both Higgins and Rehkow.

Back in Week 1, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

With five player of the week awards already, the Bengals are closing in on the franchise record of seven, which was set in 2021 season. Second most is six, which occurred in 2022.

The NFL record for most career player of the week awards belongs to Tom Brady with 32.

The active leader is Josh Allen with 19.

Given Burrow’s performance in each of the last games since the calendar flipped to November, he has to be the front runner to win AFC Player of the Month, an award he’s already captured twice (November 2024 and December 2024).

“This is just how he is,” Taylor said when asked how Burrow is in such a good rhythm. “I feel like I’ve seen him in this rhythm quite a bit. He has a lot of confidence. Like I’ve said before, the offensive line is blocking so well, it allows us to play confident. At one point we had 24 passes and six runs. It is what it is. As long as these guys are doing that and we are making our way, that’s how it’s going to be.”

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