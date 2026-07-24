Bengals Snubbed in Latest List of Teams That Could Win the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming into the 2026 season with a large chip on their shoulder. After their third straight season of missing the playoffs, the Bengals know their back is against the wall.

From quarterback Joe Burrow to head coach Zac Taylor, it feels like the Bengals need to at least win one playoff game in order to get the flames off their feet when the season ends.

However, this team has more than just one playoff win on their mind. On paper, this roster should be a Super Bowl contender. Well, some seem to think that way. Others believe the Bengals may have missed their shot.

Championship Dream Over?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr recently revealed the 14 teams that could actually win the Super Bowl this season.

That list includes the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks.

If you hadn't noticed yet, the Bengals were not one of the teams listed.

"Cincinnati’s defense has improved immeasurably this offseason but I fear that, structurally, this offense is far, far too dependent on the health of both Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to project them in the conference championship round," wrote Orr.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) take the field as captains for the coin toss before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fair criticisms from Orr. Although the team didn't have Burrow for half the season last year, it was clear there were more issues surrounding the roster.

But being too reliant on your top three offensive players is kind of something that everyone does. Going back to the 2021 season when the Bengals made the Super Bowl, this offense relied on Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

Sure, one could argue that too much time has passed for the team to still rely on those players; however, all three are still some of the best at their respective positions.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball during spring practice on at the Kettering Practice Fields on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another argument for the Bengals would be that if the Bears, Cowboys, and Packers are on the list, then it feels like Cincinnati should be too.

Hot take season is still in the air as training camp rapidly approaches. Orr does a fantastic deep dive into the teams he believes can compete for a Super Bowl and the teams that fall just short.

This will be a fun piece to come back to when January rolls around. But it isn't going to slow down the Bengals and what they believe they are capable of doing.

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