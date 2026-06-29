Bengals Star Cornerback Hints at Upcoming Contract Extension

It looks like DJ Turner II, his agent, and the Bengals have some wheels turning in the right direction on a contract extension this offseason. The Bengals ' best cornerback is entering the final year of his rookie deal and reposted a fun picture of a cartoon character counting money on Instagram Sunday night.

Turner, 25, has steadily improved on the outside of the Bengals' defense since getting picked in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"CB1 Calculated, Soon," The Instagram story read with a picture of Tom the Cat counting money from the Tom & Jerry cartoon.

Big Raise Coming?

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with cornerback DJ Turner II (20) after kicking a field goal during the first half against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Turner has a $3.6 million base salary this season that's about to jump up in a big way on his next deal. Spotrac projects him to land a three-year deal worth $21.1 million per season. That would make him the eighth-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL by average annual salary.

Sources tell our James Rapien that there’s mutual interest in a long-term deal between both sides before the start of the regular season.

The speedy cover man has been locked in on improving on and off the field this offseason. He spent plenty of time abroad to sharpen his mental acumen, and head coach Zac Taylor loves what he's seen from the young star since he returned stateside.

"DJ's been great," Taylor said. "He responds every time I reach out to him. He's been training elsewhere, so it's great to have him show up yesterday for OTAs and come in here and get the work in. It's a little bit like he's never left. He walked into my office yesterday morning and is the same guy. He's a guy I've got a ton of respect for, as I said before.

"The way he handles his business, his energy level, his professionalism, the way he's trying to help his teammates — he's a big part of our locker room. So it's good to see him back. He's one of those guys who's an integral part of our team, because having as many guys as possible helping this football team win is the most important thing. There's a business side of it that will be ongoing, but I love the way that he's handled it. I love the way he's communicated it. I love the way his energy's been. I love the way he's worked. It's been great to get him back."

Check out the post from Turner's agent, Andre Odom, below:

Andre Odom on IG | Andre Odom on IG

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