Bengals Super Bowl Odds Falling Amidst Dexter Lawrence Trade, 2026 Draft Results

Sportsbooks from around the country are taking more and more bets on the Bengals to win Super Bowl LXI this coming season. The best number on the market is 30-1 on Fanduel Sportsbook after the 2026 NFL Draft.

The addition of Dexter Lawrence and the draft action over the last week have shifted the number at every other major sportsbook. Entering the draft, 30-1 was available in multiple markets; now, only one remains as Cincinnati loads up with arguably its best roster of the Joe Burrow era.

Trying To Get Back

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tracks a deep pass as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends in the first quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The consensus odds sit at 25-1 for Cincinnati, with Fanduel on the high end and DraftKings Sportsbook at 22-1. All in all, Cincinnati holds the 17th-best odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February. As for the AFC North, Baltimore remains a consensus -125 favorite, but Cincinnati has closed the gap and is now below +250 (+225 as of this writing) on the consensus odds, making it the second favorite.

There are a ton of factors working in favor of the Bengals, ranging from full coaching staff continuity to sporting a top-3 quarterback and the deepest roster they've fielded this decade.

"I really couldn't be happier," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the offseason. "From a talent standpoint, we're in a really good place. From a leadership standpoint, we're in a really good place. Now you have to actually go do the work. It's fun to talk about this stuff in the offseason. This is where we are up to this point. There's no work we could have done in the field or from a chemistry standpoint. Now it's up to the players and the coaches to put it all together, so that's going to require a lot of work on the field, in the locker room, off the field, but I'm excited about the group we're going to go do it with.

"Players, coaches, personnel, ownership — very united right now. So now, we have to go do the work. The coaches have to do a great job putting these guys in the right spots, getting the most out of them, and the players have to go to work. They've got to work to build the chemistry with a lot of new players we brought in, bring the rookies up to speed, and go get it done on the field. I'm confident that this is a group that's really hungry to do that."

Check out the full consensus odds from Action Network here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.