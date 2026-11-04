Bengals' Trade Deadline Targets Could Include Veteran RB, Talented LB

The Cincinnati Bengals need to make some upgrades to their roster if they want to emerge as one of the best teams in the league. They need to add to a few spots on defense, but on offense, adding another running back would be a big move. They could target a huge player like Jonathan Taylor, but that seems more like a dream than reality.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic recently listed the Bengals as one of the best fits in a deal for Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell.

"Gainwell left the Steelers in free agency to sign a two-year, $14 million deal with the Bucs. He has $3 million in guaranteed salary in 2027, so an acquiring team would be committing some money next season," Popper wrote. "They could, in theory, cut Gainwell and just wear that as dead money. The Bucs would not take on any dead money in 2027 if they traded Gainwell, who is a very effective receiver and potential third-down back in a rotation."

Gainwell was tremendous for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, but he hasn't been given the same opportunities in Tampa Bay. He would be a huge addition to a Bengals running back room that features Chase Brown without a clear No. 2 running back.

Upgrades Needed

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But they need to add talent to other places on their roster, including on the defensive side of the football. Popper also listed the Bengals as one of the best fits for outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.

"Chaisson signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders in free agency. Through six weeks, he was tied for the team lead with 17 pressures," Popper wrote. "Chaisson is a capable pass rusher. He set a career high with 74 pressures last season for the Patriots. He is always going to be somewhat of a liability against the run. He is an option for a team looking for situational pass-rush juice."

This could help the Bengals quite a bit because Chaisson is a good option, but it's not the biggest need in the world. The Bengals have seen quite a bit of production from edge rushers like Cashius Howell and Boye Mafe, among others. Given the fact that Shemar Stewart was recently a healthy scratch, the Bengals could be looking to add a different edge rusher to their roster.

Chaisson has 2.5 sacks in six games this year. He had 7.5 sacks last season as a member of the New England Patriots defense.

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