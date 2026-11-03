Bengals' Trade Deadline Targets: Who They Should Pursue and What They Need Most

The Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at 5-2 on the season after a hard fought win against the Tennessee Titans. This puts them right in the mix for the division and potentially more if they continue playing at this level. This also means that they may want to buy at the deadline to push them from good to great.

Here are the players the Bengals should target ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline:

Probably Unavailable But Worth A Call

This group of players are most likely unavailable but worth at least making a call and seeing what it would take.

Anyone in the NFC South

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) reacts after an interception with safety Xavier Watts (31) against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This division is so tight that everyone would likely rather buy than sell. It's still worth calling about some top names like Jessie Bates III and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are selling, but Tyler Warren was a first round pick from a couple years ago and he’s playing well. He’s probably being kept as a building block for the next era of Colts football.

Sauce Gardner, CB, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts paid quite a bit to bring Gardner in so it’s pretty unlikely that they would ship him off for a fraction of the cost that it took to bring him in.

More Realistic Trade Targets

Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Baun was a first team All-Pro two years ago and a pro bowler last season. He won a Super Bowl two years ago as well. He’s an extremely intelligent player who is one of the best coverage linebackers in the league. He started as a defensive end in New Orleans and has since transitioned to mostly playing off the ball in Philadelphia. Baun can improve the Bengals second level by being a highly cerebral and talented player to lead the two younger linebackers. He can also take over as the green dot and be the main hub of communication being that he has done that for the Eagles. Baun is also a team captain for the Eagles.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks was a first team All-Pro last season. He was insanely productive in that season leading the league in tackles. Brooks processes his keys very well, provides high end athleticism, and is a physical force against the run. Brooks is also a team captain but unlike Baun he has not been the green dot for the Dolphins the past two seasons. He may not take over as the green dot linebacker, but he would add a phenomenal all-pro level player to the second level of the Bengals defense. He can be tasked with the most difficult assignments allowing the younger linebackers to take on a lighter load.

Daiyan Henley, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Henley is a young linebacker in the final year of his rookie contract. Henley has been a full time starter for the Chargers the last three seasons. He’s a bit undersized but an asset in coverage with his athleticism and processing ability. Henley is also the cheapest and youngest of the linebacker options listed. Henley has been a captain the last two seasons and the green dot for the Chargers defense. He can lessen the responsibilities of the Bengals current linebacker room while providing valuable experience.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker is an 8-time pro bowler and 2-time first-team All-Pro safety. Baker is a captain for the Cardinals and has already racked up a career high in sacks this season with 3.5. Baker has lost a little bit of a step in coverage from his prime but still can play a variety of roles in both coverage and as a blitzer. He could step in at one of the safety spots and possibly create a big nickel package for a three safety set as well. He would provide the Bengals with a unique skill set at safety where he could also be used as a slot defender or in the box.

Amani Hooker, S, Tennessee Titans

Hooker is a solid safety for the Titans. Hooker is a captain and plays a variety of roles for the Titans defense. He’s often used in the slot, man to man against tight ends, in underneath zone coverage, mugged up on the line of scrimmage, playing dime linebacker and as a deep safety. He’s a bit of a gambler when it comes to playing his zone coverage which has led to him intercepting five passes already this season (three against Burrow). Similar to Baker, he would add versatility to the defense and allow them to get to more unique defensive packages.

Cam Bynum, S, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum is a captain on the Colts and would provide the team with another safety that can do a lot of different things on the back end. Bynum is a bit similar to Hooker in that he’s often used in various alignments from deep safety, the slot, the box, and as a dime linebacker. He will gamble when he’s playing zone coverage at times which is how he has caught multiple interceptions every year he’s been a full time starter. Hooker is a little better in coverage while Bynum is a more sure tackler and run defender. Bynum would also bring some of the league’s best celebrations with him.

Riq Woolen, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Riq Woolen is a long, strong, and athletic cornerback. Woolen just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks as a starting outside corner for that impressive defense as well. Woolen is an outside only corner who could provide the Bengals with a different style of player at the position increasing the depth and variability of the corner room. Woolen is even the Eagles tight end matchup guy at times.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor is a fantastic running back for the Colts. He’s a very strong runner who does an excellent job of continuing to run his feet and work downfield. Taylor is a captain for the Colts, former first-team All-Pro, 3-time Pro Bowler and the current active leader in rushing yards per game for his career. Taylor could provide the Bengals with a force at running back with the ability to punish two-high shells from the gun. It’s not likely that Taylor could fix the Bengals under center offense by himself, but he would give them a spark. Taylor would certainly provide an upgrade to the Bengals rushing attack but the fit is a little less than ideal in the passing game.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley is a former Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, 3-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion. He’s also a captain for the Eagles. Two years ago, Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards in the regular season and another 499 in the playoffs. However, Barkley was a bit less efficient in 2025, managing just 1,140 yards on 4.1 yards per carry. This year, he’s been extremely efficient (5.7 yards per carry) but he also has been plagued by injuries. He’s currently dealing with both back and hamstring injuries. Similar to Taylor, Barkley would certainly provide an upgrade to the rushing attack but it’s likely that he could not fix the under center offense by himself. Barkley is a little bit better than Taylor in the passing game, but also has a longer injury history.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I think the team would be best suited to find someone in their back seven. The possible addition at running back or even slot receiver makes sense on paper, but this is a top 5 offense with a middle of the road defense. Teams that are built with a great offense and okay defense do not typically win the Super Bowl. The only teams in the last 10 years to win the super bowl and have a defense outside of the top 10 in points per game are the 2021 Rams (got a heck of a lot better on defense at the trade deadline!) and the 2022 Chiefs (one of the greatest defensive play callers in the modern era). If the goal is to win a championship, then I would put my resources into taking this defense from average to quality rather than putting more into an already excellent offense.