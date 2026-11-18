Joe Burrow locked himself in as the MVP frontrunner after he and the Bengals offense obliterated the Steelers defense at every level. Veteran defensive tackle and teammate Jonathan Allen appeared on the Up & Adams show and pointed out Burrow's ability to handle pressure in the pocket. Allen labeled this as a trait that places him on the level of all-time greats, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

"When I look at Joe, the thing that is so impressive for me is how he handles pressure in the pocket," Allen said. "His ability to move around the pocket, avoid sacks, and then make perfect throws on the run that only his receivers can catch."

Allen praised his other teammates, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Dohnte Meyers, saying they, along with Burrow, make the offense fun to watch for him and the rest of the defense on the sideline. He also emphasized how hungry the team is to keep winning, saying they don't feel comfortable or satisfied.

"When you're throwing to guys like Ja'Marr (Chase), Tee (Higgins), and Donnie (Dohnte Meyers), it's so fun to watch. We're on the same team but half the time I'm out there just observing as a fan," Allen said. "This team is just so hungry. We're not comfortable, we're not satisfied with what we've done so far. We realize it's only November."

Burrow has preached a similar message to Allen. He clarified after Sunday night's win over the Steelers that seven wins are still not enough and that there is still a long season ahead.

"Seven wins certainly isn't going to do anything for you, and nobody's winning championships in Week 10 so it's a big win but we got a long way to go," Burrow said.

There is clear urgency that continues to overflow within the Bengals locker room, and they should continue to carry that into a Monday Night Football matchup against the Commanders this week.

Cincinnati is in firm control of the AFC North, but they could put themselves in position for one of the AFC's top playoff seeds if they can continue to win. Burrow and the Bengals will try to win their sixth-straight game on Monday night. The Commanders are hoping to keep pace in the NFC East race.

Watch Allen's conversation with Kay Adams below:

"How he [Joe Burrow] handles pressure in the pocket...Ability to move around the pocket, avoid sacks and make PERFECT throws"



Jonathan Allen on what puts Joe Burrow in the same class with Brady and Brees 😤@heykayadams | @Bengals | @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/qQnLD8nvqE — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 18, 2026

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