Bengals' Week 1 Opponent Facing Significant Injury Question Mark

The Cincinnati Bengals could catch a break when they open the 2026 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of Baker Mayfield's top weapons, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, is dealing with a toe sprain, and head coach Todd Bowles isn't ready to say whether the injury could affect his availability for the regular-season opener. Bowles said Monday that Egbuka is "day-to-day, week-to-week" with the sprain.

It's certainly something the Bengals will need to monitor over the next few weeks. Cincinnati hosts Tampa Bay on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. in their opener, giving Egbuka just under four weeks to recover from the injury.

Egbuka Quickly Became a Key Piece of Buccaneers' Offense in 2025

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Egbuka, drafted with pick No. 19 in the 2025 NFL Draft, quickly emerged as one of the NFL's most productive young receivers. The former Ohio State standout appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, starting 13. He finished the season with 63 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns, averaging an impressive 14.9 yards per catch.

There were stretches during his rookie season when Egbuka looked even more dominant than his final numbers suggest. He exploded for 163 receiving yards in Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He also became the first rookie in NFL history to record at least 25 catches and five receiving touchdowns in his first five games.

The good news for Egbuka and Tampa Bay is that Bowles hasn't indicated the receiver will miss Week 1. There is still significant time between now and Sept. 13, and describing him as "day-to-day, week-to-week" leaves a wide range of possible outcomes.

Still, Bowles' refusal to say whether the injury could affect his Week 1 availability makes this more than a routine training camp matter.

Without Egbuka in the lineup, the Buccaneers would be projected to roll out a combination of Chris Godwin Jr., Jalen McMillan, rookie Ted Hurst III, and second-year standout Tez Johnson.

Cincinnati's coaching staff will need to prepare as if Egbuka will be on the field. But if the second-year receiver isn't cleared in time, the Bengals could enter their season opener without having to defend one of Tampa Bay's most dangerous playmakers. Tampa Bay would still have plenty of talent around Mayfield, but losing Egbuka would remove a proven explosive threat from the offense. That could allow Cincinnati to focus more on Godwin and the Buccaneers' other pass-catching options.

Todd Bowles said Emeka Egbuka is “day-to-day, week-to-week” with a toe sprain.



When asked if it could affect Week 1 availability, Bowles said he could not say at this time. pic.twitter.com/lyt3yMCSyD — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) August 17, 2026