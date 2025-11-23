Week 12 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots
Last week was not an opportune time for the Bengals offense to cool, as our bets settled 1-3. But Week 12 is a get right week, and these are the bets I am riding to right the ship.
Drake Maye 240+ Passing Yards + 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+114 DraftKings)
Drake Maye is an MVP candidate going up against a porous defense. Need I say more?
My Bet Backers:
- All but one opposing QB room has exceeded 240 passing yards against the Bengals this season
- Seven teams have thrown at least two touchdowns in a game against Cincinnati this year, a mark that Maye has hit in 8/11 games
Mike Gesicki 4+ Alternate Receptions + Chase Brown 4+ Alternate Receptions (+190 DraftKings)
Mikey G returns to the lineup at an opportune time with Ja’Marr Chase missing the game due to suspension.
My Bet Backers:
- In recent weeks, the Patriots have allowed slot-heavy tight ends Cade Otton and Harold Fannin to put up 9/82 and 6/42/1, respectively. Gesicki has seen 75% of his targets this year come from the slot
- Brown has 14(!) catches in his last two games, leading the Bengals in targets during that span
- The Patriots have allowed seven opposing running backs to catch at least five catches in a game, including five in the last six games
New England Patriots OVER 3.5 Team Total Touchdowns + Cincinnati Bengals OVER 19.5 Team Total Points (+220 DraftKings)
This is a bet on the Bengals offense bouncing back a bit from last week, even without their star receiver.
My Bet Backers:
- Yes, the Patriots boast a strong defense. Yes, Joe Flacco is a little banged up. HOWEVER - the five teams that have not scored at least 20 points against New England this season rank 32nd, 31st, 29th, 28th and 25th in points per game
- The Bengals rank 19th in points per game this season, and since Flacco joined the team they have scored the 12th most points
- Only once over the last eight games have the Bengals defense not allowed four touchdowns
Mitchell Tinsley 30+ Alternate Receiving Yards + Noah Fant 30+ Alternate Receiving Yards + Hunter Henry 30+ Alternate Receiving Yards (+727 FanDuel)
A half unit play, leaning into the uncertainty of who will step up in Chase's absence.
My Bet Backers:
- Fant has hit this line in three of his last four games
- As mentioned nearly weekly, the Bengals struggle covering tight ends. Henry has eclipsed 30 yards on seven occasions so far this season
If you missed last week's community parlay, I am back again this week allowing the Bengals community to help build the long-shot parlay. We were just one leg short of cashing a +3200 last week - will we hit on one today? Be sure to comment on my X post with your favorite plus odds prop bet for Patriots - Bengals and I will be choosing a few to put into one parlay. If the bet hits, one lucky commenter will receive $50.
