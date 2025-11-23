All Bengals

Week 12 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots

The Bengals are hoping to improve to 4-7 on the season.

Taylor Cornell

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) makes a pass during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Last week was not an opportune time for the Bengals offense to cool, as our bets settled 1-3. But Week 12 is a get right week, and these are the bets I am riding to right the ship.

Drake Maye 240+ Passing Yards + 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+114 DraftKings)

Drake Maye is an MVP candidate going up against a porous defense. Need I say more?

My Bet Backers:

  • All but one opposing QB room has exceeded 240 passing yards against the Bengals this season
  • Seven teams have thrown at least two touchdowns in a game against Cincinnati this year, a mark that Maye has hit in 8/11 games

Mike Gesicki 4+ Alternate Receptions + Chase Brown 4+ Alternate Receptions (+190 DraftKings)

Mike Gesicki
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikey G returns to the lineup at an opportune time with Ja’Marr Chase missing the game due to suspension.

My Bet Backers:

  • In recent weeks, the Patriots have allowed slot-heavy tight ends Cade Otton and Harold Fannin to put up 9/82 and 6/42/1, respectively. Gesicki has seen 75% of his targets this year come from the slot
  • Brown has 14(!) catches in his last two games, leading the Bengals in targets during that span
  • The Patriots have allowed seven opposing running backs to catch at least five catches in a game, including five in the last six games

New England Patriots OVER 3.5 Team Total Touchdowns + Cincinnati Bengals OVER 19.5 Team Total Points (+220 DraftKings)

This is a bet on the Bengals offense bouncing back a bit from last week, even without their star receiver. 

My Bet Backers:

  • Yes, the Patriots boast a strong defense. Yes, Joe Flacco is a little banged up. HOWEVER - the five teams that have not scored at least 20 points against New England this season rank 32nd, 31st, 29th, 28th and 25th in points per game
  • The Bengals rank 19th in points per game this season, and since Flacco joined the team they have scored the 12th most points
  • Only once over the last eight games have the Bengals defense not allowed four touchdowns

Mitchell Tinsley 30+ Alternate Receiving Yards + Noah Fant 30+ Alternate Receiving Yards + Hunter Henry 30+ Alternate Receiving Yards (+727 FanDuel)

Mitch Tinsley
Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) catches a touchdown pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Car'lin Vigers (22) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A half unit play, leaning into the uncertainty of who will step up in Chase's absence.

My Bet Backers:

  • Fant has hit this line in three of his last four games
  • As mentioned nearly weekly, the Bengals struggle covering tight ends. Henry has eclipsed 30 yards on seven occasions so far this season

If you missed last week's community parlay, I am back again this week allowing the Bengals community to help build the long-shot parlay. We were just one leg short of cashing a +3200 last week - will we hit on one today? Be sure to comment on my X post with your favorite plus odds prop bet for Patriots - Bengals and I will be choosing a few to put into one parlay. If the bet hits, one lucky commenter will receive $50.

Taylor Cornell
TAYLOR CORNELL

Taylor is a contributor to Bengals on SI with a focus on betting content. Using stats and data research to support his plays, he enjoys sharing his hobby with others. His gambling philosophy is to always do so responsibly, and never shame a man's unit size. Taylor has a Bengals podcast called the Who Dey Den and can be found often tweeting Bengals stats on Twitter/X: @_TaylorCornell.

