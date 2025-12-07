Week 14 Bets Bets: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

The weather has gotten cold, and so to has my official bets. It's about time we get back on track this week in a fun matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase Brown 60+ Alternate Rushing Yards (+146 FanDuel)

Brown has been running well of late, and the Bills have struggled to stop opposing backs.

My Bet Backers:

Buffalo is allowing 4.9 yards per carry over the last four games

Brown has averaged nearly 16 carries per game over the last four games, and his efficiency has seen an uptick over the past seven games, averaging 5.7 yards per carry

Seven of the eight backs that had even 12 carries against Buffalo exceeded 60 rushing yards, while averaging nearly 6.5 yards per carry

James Cook 110+ Alternate Rush/Receiving Yards + Chase Brown 90+ Alternate Rush/Receiving Yards (+366 FanDuel)

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

I’m already all over Brown this week, so I might as well have a slip with the league’s second-leading rusher.

My Bet Backers:

Cook has eclipsed 110 total yards in 8/12 games this season, including in five of his last six

The Bengals defense has struggled this year, especially against some of the best backs in the league. Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Breece Hall, and Josh Jacobs combined to average over seven yards per touch against Cincinnati. Cook has touched the ball at least 16 times in all but one game this season

Chase Brown has eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in six straight games, and surpassed 90 total yards in the final eight games with Joe Burrow last season

Joe Burrow 100+ Alternate 1st Half Passing Yards + Josh Allen UNDER 51.5 1st Quarter Passing Yards (+150 DraftKings)

A quick 1.5 unit win that we can secure by 2:15pm ET.

My Bet Backers:

Josh Allen averages just 43 passing yards in the opening quarter this season, including an average of just 29 yards on seven pass attempts in the first quarter over the last month

The Bills defense allows an average of just 85 passing yards in the first half, however, Burrow cleared this line in the second quarter alone in his return to play last week

Of the eight quarterbacks that have attempted at least 14 first half pass attempts against the Bills, five have exceeded this line

Samaje Perine OVER 5.5 Receiving Yards + Andrei Iosivas OVER 14.5 Receiving Yards (+254 DraftKings)

Bengals Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates after a touchdown during their game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Thursday November 27, 2025. The Bengals won the game with a final score of 33-14. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few regulars that should see enough opportunity to exceed their low lines in Week 14.

My Bet Backers:

Perine returned last week and ran 11 routes, catching two passes. He has surpassed this line in three of the past four games he played in (excluding the Bears game where he left early due to injury)

Iosivas has regularly run 30+ routes as the number three option behind Chase and Higgins, and has caught at least two passes in 4-of-6 games

In the nine games in which he has a reception, Iosivas has reeled in a 15-yarder six times

Be sure to check in on my X account for last minute lott parlays, straight bets, and boosted slips leading up to kickoff on Sunday.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.