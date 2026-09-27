Biggest Takeaways From the Bengals' 30-27 Loss to the Steelers

The Bengals lost to the Steelers 30-27 on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati took the lead multiple times in the second half, but couldn't hang on. They made too many mistakes to win against a desperate Steelers team looking for a win.

Joe Burrow was sacked and fumbled with the Bengals driving for the tying field goal or the go ahead score.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the AFC North showdown:

Burrow's Big Day Wasted

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take a snap from center Ted Karras (64) during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow was outstanding on Sunday. He completed his 14 passes on the day, finishing 28-of-37 for 282 yards and a season-high three touchdowns.

From finding Mike Gesicki for a touchdown on 4th-and-2 to connecting with Tee Higgins on what was one of the best catches of the season—Burrow played at a high level all game long.

Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals in receiving with nine catches for 98 yards. Tee Higgins had six catches for 90 yards.

Struggling Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) signals for a first down after a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The game was tied at 17 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' defense was awful on Sunday. They gave up 17 first half points, which included two long touchdown drives in the first half. Pittsburgh scored four times (three touchdowns) on their first five possessions.

This Bengals' defense was much improved for the first two weeks of the season, but they were exposed on Sunday. Jaylen Warren finished with 121 rushing yards. Darnell Washington had a 47 yard catch. Roman Wilson had a 38-yard touchdown.

This defense had some bright spots in the second half, but their inability to set the tone allowed Pittsburgh to get the crowd involved early, which helped propel them throughout the game.

Key Mistakes

The Bengals had some costly mistakes in the second half that kept the door open for the Steelers. First, Cedric Johnson ran into Steelers punter Cameron Johnston. The Bengals had a 20-17 lead and were set to get the ball back with a lead for the first time. Instead, the Steelers got an automatic first down before ultimately scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

Dax Hill and DJ Turner ran into each other, which allowed Aaron Rodgers to find a wide open DK Metcalf in the end zone.

Ke'Shawn Williams also muffed a punt after the Bengals took a 27-24 lead. The defense forced a stop and Burrow was set to get the ball with the lead. That didn't happen.

The defense held the Steelers to a game tying field goal, but the damage was done.

Cincinnati found ways to take the lead multiple times in the second half, but costly mistakes kept the Steelers in the game and Burrow never got a chance to deliver a knockout punch on offense.

Up Next

The Bengals return home to play the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET.