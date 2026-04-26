Cashius Howell Dives Into '10/10' Trash Talk, On-Field Edge He's Bringing to Bengals

Cashius Howell is bringing plenty of college production and an on-field edge with him to the Bengals roster this coming season.

The second-round pick had a viral clip from his last season at Texas A&M pop up again this week once the Bengals took him.

Trash-Talk Demon On The Field

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Howell got amped at the line of scrimmage in a road battle against LSU last season and isn't afraid to talk trash with a fiery on-field mentality.

"That was my first time playing in Death Valley. I know it's a very hostile environment. I'm pretty sure the play before that was probably, like, the second or third play of the game. So, the first possession comes out. I get a sack. So, I'm kind of just getting a little bit pumped up. And, yeah, s***, I was letting them have it, you know, like I said, it's a very hostile environment. I just wanted to let them know that I'm not going away.

"This might be the third play of the game, but it's only going to go downhill from there. So, as I said, I just kind of wanted to have that energy about myself, where my teammates and even coaches could feed off that energy and just kind of build momentum in a hostile environment like that.

Howell rated his trash talk abilities at the highest level.

"10 out of 10. Definitely 10 out of 10," Howell said about his trash talk skills. "I don't want to go into any specifics of what I say out there. It's probably not appropriate for this environment right here, but definitely 10 out of 10. I feel like I know how to get under somebody's skin."

Howell lit up opposing offenses last season with 11.5 sacks in 2025 on his way to SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He performed at the highest level in one of the nation's toughest leagues, and largely fell to Cincinnati for one big reason: Arm length.

His 30 1/4-inch arm measurement mark the shortest of any edge rusher selected in the draft since at least 1999. If he can overcome that length disadvantage, then that trash talk will get dropped all over the field for years to come.

Texas A&M DC Jay Bateman gave his thoughts on the viral video of Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell jawing at LSU’s left tackle after beating him for a sack of QB Garrett Nussmeier: “I absolutely loved it.” pic.twitter.com/meYyu2oegq — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) October 27, 2025

Interesting note from Todd McShay on Bengals EDGE Cashius Howell. It’s no secret Howell has elite bend. McShay says he reached 14.52 MPH while turning the corner in the pass rush drill at the Combine. Fastest pass rush speed since Will Anderson per Next Gen Stats. https://t.co/DqJEvx2vqK pic.twitter.com/66e9BFKbIp — Kelley Peter (@kelleypeter16) April 25, 2026

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