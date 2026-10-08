Celebrating Bengals TE Drew Sample’s 100th Game and 5 Memorable TDs
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample will reach a milestone Sunday when he appears in his 100th game.
“Halfway to Huber,” Sample quipped earlier this week, referring to former punter Kevin Huber’s franchise record of 216.
A 2019 second-round pick, Sample will become the 82nd player in franchise history to hit the 100-game mark, tying Pacman Jones and David Fulcher at exactly 100.
Consistency Praised as Bengals TE Drew Sample Nears Milestone
The longest tenured Bengals, Sample was the second draft pick in Zac Taylor’s tenure as head coach. Wednesday, Taylor spent some time reflecting on what he has appreciated most about Sample in his eight seasons.
“Consistency. Dependability,” Taylor said. “His first combine interview with us was a 10 out of 10. You could really see what kind of person you were getting in the room. Especially early on, we wanted to build it with really smart guys that could do a lot of different things for you, and Drew has held up that part of it.
“Consistent special teams player for us over all eight years,” Taylor continued. “He’s played a really valuable role for us on offense. If you just look at the percentage of snaps he’s taken over the years it’s a high, high amount. He’s done a lot of different jobs for us whether it is play tight end, play running back, been a focal point on the punt team over eight years.”
Sample has played 1,095 special teams snaps. Since the the NFL started tracking snap counts in 2013, that ranks eighth among Bengals players behind Shawn Williams (1,673), Clayton Fejedelem (1,454), Vincent Rey (1,394), Kevin Huber (1,370), Akeem Davis-Gaither (1,341), Clark Harris (1,295) and Jordan Evans (1,182).
Offensively, Sample’s statistics are sparse, with 119 receptions for 855 yards and five touchdowns.
The longest reception of Sample’s career came last year in Miami, a 27-yarder.
His longest touchdown was a 22-yarder against Buffalo on Sunday Night Football in 2023, which Taylor referenced in an impressive display of recall after being asked about Sample.
“You look back over 100 games, his touchdown receptions, there’s the story for you,” Taylor said. “What have his touchdown receptions been? None of them we ever thought we would score a touchdown on.
“One was against Buffalo in a seven-man protection where he leaked out and scored on a Sunday night,” Taylor added.
That pass from Joe Burrow, who has only thrown two of Sample’s five touchdowns.
Burrow referenced that Buffalo play as well during his Wednesday news conference.
“He was in the protection, a full slide seven-man protection and catching the ball somehow on a scramble drill,” Burrow said. “I think that’s really a microcosm of the evolution of Drew. That’s what we’re going to ask him to do, and everybody knows it. We’re going to put him in to be really good in protection, but when things break down, I think he’s gotten so much better at the second part of a play, understanding spaces and where I’m expecting guys to be in those scramble drills and making himself available.”
Sample’s first career touchdown came in 2020 at Houston, on a pass from Brandon Allen.
“His first one was on lizard against Houston in 2020,” Taylor said. “I think that was the last time we ever ran that play, he ran a flat route for a touchdown. There is your story, 100 games, all the different ways he’s touched the ball for us in the passing game.”
Sample’s most recent score came in last year’s blowout loss at Minnesota, on a pass from Jake Browning.
“One when he was in full-time protection, in 58 protection, home game (against the Raiders),” Taylor said.
The other was in 2023, a home loss to the Steelers.
“You can count on him, man,” Burrow said. “As reliable as it gets. He’s going to understand his job as well as everybody else’s job and will work to coordinate and try to get everybody on the same page. He’s a very valuable piece for us.”
Here is the full list of 81 players who have played 100 games for the Bengals:
Kevin Huber, 216
Ken Riley, 207
Reggie Williams, 206
Clark Harris, 202
Ken Anderson, 192
Tim Krumrie, 188
Anthony Munoz, 185
Jim Breech, 181
Willie Anderson, 181
Bruce Kozerski, 172
Domata Peko Sr., 171
Eddie Edwards, 170
Lee Johnson, 169
Andrew Whitworth, 168
Isaac Curtis, 167
Joe Walter, 166
Rodney Holman, 165
Geno Atkins, 161
Glenn Cameron, 159
Jim LeClair, 158
Max Montoya, 157
Carlos Dunlap, 155
Bob Johnson, 154
Robert Geathers, 152
Chad Johnson, 151
Pat McInally, 149
Rich Braham, 146
Brad St. Louis, 144
Michael Johnson, 141
Dave Lapham, 140
Tony McGee, 136
Louis Breeden, 134
Boomer Esiason, 134
Andy Dalton, 133
James Francis, 133
Vincent Rey, 128
Bob Trumpy, 128
A.J. Green, 127
Ross Browner, 127
Brian Simmons, 122
Leo Barker, 122
Leon Hall, 121
Tim McGee, 121
Tyler Boyd, 120
Carl Pickens, 120
Shawn Williams, 119
Vern Holland, 119
Bobbie Williams, 118
James Brooks, 118
Giovani Bernard, 115
Rey Maualuga, 114
Mike Wilson, 114
Steve Kreider, 114
Howard Fest, 112
Clint Boling, 111
Justin Smith, 111
Al Beauchamp, 111
Doug Pelfrey, 111
Rufus Mayes, 110
Shayne Graham, 110
Darnay Scott, 109
Bruce Reimers, 108
Corey Dillon, 107
Cris Collinsworth, 107
John Copeland, 107
Stanford Jennings, 107
Reggie Kelly, 106
Carl Zander, 106
T.J. Houshmandzadeh, 105
Lemar Parrish, 105
Gary Burley, 105
Sam Hubbard, 104
Andre Smith, 104
Barney Bussey, 104
Bo Harris, 103
Tom Dinkel, 102
Charles Alexander, 102
Eddie Brown, 102
Bruce Coslet, 101
Adam Jones, 100
David Fulcher, 100
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Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.