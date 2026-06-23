Joe Burrow continues to receive high praise from some of the NFL's most prominent analysts.

NBC Sports's Chris Simms is the latest to rank the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback near the top of the league. Simms ranked Burrow as the second-best quarterback in the NFL on his latest list, placing him in elite company alongside some of the game's best signal-callers. He acknowledged, though, that injuries must be part of the conversation about the Bengals star, and made it clear that he's still one of the best in the league when healthy.

“Burrow, you know, like Mahomes and Lamar, there is the injury thing there and is certainly a factor,” Simms said. “But man, when I watch Joe Burrow, and he’s out there right now, I mean, he’s arguably the most surgical guy in the NFL from the pocket.”

Burrow's Accuracy Still What Separates Him

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow might not be the most physically imposing quarterback (ie Josh Allen) or the most dynamic, but his timing, accuracy, and processing ability make him one of the biggest nightmares for NFL defenses. These traits have always been the foundation of Burrow's game.

“He’s got a sixth sense,” Simms said. “First off, he never misses the target. His throwing, his accuracy is incredible. Everything from power throws to being a passer and touch and anticipation.”

When the Bengals' offense is at full strength, Burrow can win from the pocket and attack tight windows to beat defenses before the pass rush even reaches the backfield. Simms also pointed to an element of Burrow's game that can get overlooked because of how polished he is as a passer.

“On top of that, he’s got more athletic ability than he gets credit for,” Simms said. “He does extend plays, and really where he’s great is dancing in the pocket and doing stuff like this and then making a throw over the middle for 10 or 15 yards.”

The ranking serves as a reminder of why the team consistently enters seasons with high expectations. When Burrow is healthy, Cincinnati's offense is among the most explosive. While his injury history is a factor, so is the quality of play he demonstrates when on the field.

That's why the 29-year-old quarterback remains firmly in the conversation as one of the best passers in football. He's not going anywhere.

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