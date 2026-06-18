NFL Defensive Star Picks Joe Burrow as Favorite Quarterback to Watch

Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett went fishing with former NFL legend Randy Moss this week, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow came up in conversation.

Garrett named Burrow the top quarterback he loves to watch while casting on the Chasing 10 Show.

Garrett's Choice

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hug after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s an ironic pick from Garrett, but also makes sense. He’s sacked the Bengals quarterback 12 times in 10 career battles, and ESPN noted earlier this offseason that Burrow has a 3.3 QBR overall (out of 100) on snaps where Garrett gets the first pressure on him. Still, Garrett has felt his talent plenty of times across those 10 outings.

“Anytime he's healthy, to me, he’s a top-three quarterback, okay, he’s a problem," Garrett said on the show. "He got more legs than what everybody thinks, he ain't scared of no contact. He's gonna try to make the play at any time, and he can make any throw.”

Moss picked a name from decades past in former Falcons and Redskins quarterback Michael Vick.

“I want you to sometimes put a little bit of backyard football in the game,” Moss said to Garrett about his pick.

Burrow doesn’t have the same wheels as Vick, but he’s used to getting away from the Cleveland Browns-turned-Los Angeles Rams star. He won’t have to answer any postgame play questions about Garrett, unless he faces him in the Super Bowl this coming February.

“He’s the focus of our game plan every time we play him,” Burrow admitted after the season finale against Cleveland this past season. “It’s no secret. And it’s challenging because you have to commit resources to that, and that takes away resources from elsewhere. For the most part, I thought we were pretty good against him today, but you can see how impactful he is. We have no help on him one time, and he gets one.”

Burrow knows he has to think about those elite defensive footsteps when he’s in action against the game’s best player on that side of the ball.

“Yeah, I certainly don’t go into a play thinking about it, but my natural instincts kick in, and you feel him quickly, often,” Burrow said in January. “That certainly affects how far you can push the ball down the field, the protections that you can call, the plays that you can call, and how quickly you want to get the ball out of your hands.”

Check out the full clip with Garrett and Moss below:

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