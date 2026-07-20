Cincinnati Bengals Announce New Game Theme Slated For 2026 NFL Season

The Bengals announced a cool new themed game event on Monday morning. Fans need to get ready for the first-ever White Bengal Stripe game on New Year's Eve against the Baltimore Ravens.

They've done a stripe out in the crowd and a White Bengals helmet/uniform game. Now, they are combining the two for a new all-white-themed event.

"This New Year's Eve, the Bengals are set to deliver a first-of-its-kind gameday experience with the exclusive debut of 'White Bengal Stripe' on Thursday Night Football as the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m.," A press release stated. "Driven by overwhelming fan demand, White Bengal Stripe reimagines two of the franchise's most iconic traditions into one unforgettable night, setting the stage for what aims to be the best New Year's Eve party Cincinnati has ever seen. White Bengal Stripe calls on Who Dey Nation to take an active role in bringing this moment to life, creating a coordinated stadium-wide white and black tiger stripe effect that blends the intensity of the White Bengal with the visual impact of Stripe The Jungle. This one-night-only experience represents a unique chapter in Bengals tradition, allowing fans to be part of something truly special in Bengals history on one of the biggest nights of the year.

"Fans can check out the White Bengal Stripe Map to see which color their section will be wearing to the game. To prepare for the game, the newly renovated Bengals Pro Shop will be carrying a full selection of white and black Bengals gear starting at Training Camp to help fans gear up early and plan their unique gameday look to help create the striped effect throughout the stadium. Tickets are available at bengals.com/tickets. Visit bengals.com and follow @Bengals on social media for gameday information.

The team now has four themed game events on the 2026 schedule: Open In Orange (Sept. 13), Stripe The Jungle (Dec. 13), White Bengal (Nov. 15), and White Stripe (Dec. 31).

A loaded slate on and off the field for the premier professional team in Cincinnati.

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