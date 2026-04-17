Cincinnati Bengals Deemed Strong Trade-Up Candidate In 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals need to hit the jackpot in the 2026 NFL Draft. That's not really up for debate at this point. They need to add a slew of talent to their roster, with their defense needing as much work as any unit in football.

As a result, the Bengals have been linked to a few different draft-day trades. They could send picks to another team to acquire a star like Dexter Lawrence or Kayvon Thibodeaux. They could also trade picks to move up in the draft. There's a chance they send the No. 10 pick to a different team as they look to trade down.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently suggested the Bengals are in the perfect position to trade up in the NFL draft this offseason, which could create a few intriguing options for Cincinnati.

Bengals Positioned For Trade Up

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin speaks at the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bengals have missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons. A leaky defense is the biggest reason why," Pereles wrote. "It's time for Cincinnati to be aggressive and assertive and get one of the elite defenders, whether it's (Sonny) Styles, a tier-one edge rusher or Caleb Downs. All three of the teams directly in front of Cincinnati -- as well as the Giants at No. 5 -- could be trade partners."

Trading up is what would make the most sense. The Bengals should have a few solid options at pick No. 10, but they would have their choice of some potential superstars if they moved up to pick No. 3 or pick No. 4.

The Bengals made some additions this offseason, so their team looks a bit better than it did at the start of the offseason. Committing some draft capital to land a star would be a risk, but it could be the risk that takes the Bengals back to the Super Bowl.

Bengals Could Target A Star In Trade-Up Scenario

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales interview Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trading up for pick No. 4 would make the most sense. Pick No. 5 could also make a lot of sense.

Fernando Mendoza is expected to go at pick No. 1. The New York Jets will take one of Arvell Reese or David Bailey, assuming nothing drastic changes.

That means the Arizona Cardinals will likely choose between either Reese or Bailey, depending on which is left, or running back Jeremiyah Love. That means trading up to pick No. 4 would guarantee the Bengals land either Bailey, Reese, or Love.

If they moved up to pick No. 5, Sonny Styles would be the additional guy that could be targeting if Love, Reese, and Bailey are all off the board.

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