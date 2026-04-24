Cincinnati Bengals' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks on Day Two
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The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have a first round pick on Thursday night after they traded for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They sent the 10th overall selection to the Giants in exchange for the 3-time Pro Bowler.
Despite the big swing, the Bengals have plenty of needs. Let's take a look at their top needs and the players they could target on Friday night:
Big Needs
Draft Board Breakdown: What Bengals Board Could Look Like Going Into Friday Night
The Bengals haven't added a linebacker this offseason. It's one of, if not their biggest need. Cornerback, edge rusher and safety aren't far behind.
In order, cornerback is probably their second-biggest need with Dax Hill and DJ Turner entering the final year of their respective contracts. Combine that with the loss of Cam Taylor-Britt and Cincinnati could use a versatile cormer that can play in the nickel or outside on the boundary.
Cornerback Targets
The Bengals could certainly target a cornerback at pick 41. Colton Hood, Brandon Cisse, Avieon Terrell and D'Angelo Ponds are the top defensive backs available.
Hood was projected to be a first round pick, but didn't get selected on Thursday. He'll go off the board in a hurry on Friday. Cisse, Terrell and Ponds could be Bengals targets if Hood doesn't make it to 41.
Jermod McCoy is the question mark. The former Tennessee star is a top talent, but a knee issue has caused him to drop down and off of some draft boards. Will the Bengals be comfortable with his medicals or will they pass on the star corner? That's a major storyline going into tonight's draft.
Linebacker Targets
Jacob Rodriguez has to be near the top of the Bengals' big board. He's one of the many linebackers the Bengals could target on Friday.
Jake Golday, CJ Allen, Anthony Hill, Kyle Louis and Josiah Trotter could also be day two targets for the Bengals.
Other Targets
Kayden McDonald could be the top player on the Bengals' board. The former Ohio State star is one of the top defensive linemen in the draft. Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is another possible target in the second round.
Gabe Jacas, Treydan Stukes and Cashius Howell are also targets that would help fix a defense that needs more playmakers.
Outside of defense, it's reasonable to think the Bengals could target an offensive tackle or tight end in the third round.
For more on the Bengals' plans on Friday night, watch the video below:
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James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals OnSI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in CincinnatiFollow JamesRapien