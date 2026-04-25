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Cincinnati Bengals’ Biggest Remaining Needs and Top Targets Heading Into Day 3

The Bengals have five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two in the sixth and two in the seventh rounds.
James Rapien|
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals continued to remake their defense on Friday night when they selected Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, respectively.

Howell rounds out a defensive line room that includes newly acquired Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Made and Jonathan Allen.

"I think we want to be able to come at people in waves. I think we’ve established that now," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "We have great character in that room. We have leadership. Obviously, just being around Dex (Dexter Lawrence) the last four days, the impact that he’s made (already). You’re going to get a healthy B.J. (Hill) back. And, as I’ve been saying to the defensive staff all week, it’s like we’re not just getting Cashius and Dex, we’re also getting Shemar (Stewart). We’re getting a healthy Shemar all offseason, and all preseason. He’ll be exposed to all that. I know he’s got another gear left in him. I couldn’t be more thrilled the way it all worked out."

After shoring up their pass rush and adding a cornerback in Davis that should be able to contribute right away, the Bengals have addressed two of their biggest needs. Despite the additions, they have some obvious holes they'd probably like to fill on day three of the NFL Draft.

Remaining Needs

Demetrius Knight, Barrett Carter
Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) react after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Linebacker is clearly the Bengals' biggest need. Even if they believe in Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., adding to that room will be a priority on day 3 of the draft. Finding a nickel cornerback will also be something the Bengals are on the hunt for.

Would they consider Jermod McCoy if he continues to fall? Is he in play at pick 110?

The Bengals will also address their offense on Saturday. Offensive line depth is certainly on their radar. They're also open to adding a wide receiver or tight end. The Bengals did a lot of homework on late round running backs and quarterbacks.

Cincinnati has five day three draft selections: pick 110, pick 189, pick 199, pick 221 and pick 226.

Possible Targets

Keionte Scott
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami defensive back Keionte Scott could be on the Bengals' short list of targets if they continue to add to their defense. Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis is another top player that would make sense for Cincinnati. Jalon Kilgore is another safety/nickel hybrid that Cincinnati could hold in high regard.

If the Bengals are looking for offensive line help, Febechi Nwaiwu could be on their list of targets. He's a quality pass blocker, which is something the Bengals covet. Beau Stephens, Sam Hecht and Brian Parker are three other interior offensive linemen that Cincinnati could target.

Bearcats wide receivers Jeff Caldwell and Cyrus Allen could certainly be in the mix. Tight end Joe Royer would certainly garner consideration in the sixth round. Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell would be a fun target that Cincinnati should certainly consider.

Here's a full list of the best remaining players the Bengals could target on day three:

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Cyrus Allen and Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
Justin Joly, TE, NC State
Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky

Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma

Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa

Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke

Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa

Michael Heldman, Edge, Central Michigan

Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin State

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Other Players to Know: Darrell Jackson, NT, Florida State, Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington, Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State, Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech George Gumbs, EDGE, Florida Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana Michael Taaffee, SAF, Texas Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M Kaden Wetjen, Slot WR, Iowa Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati, Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan.

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James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals OnSI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

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