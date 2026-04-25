Cincinnati Bengals’ Biggest Remaining Needs and Top Targets Heading Into Day 3
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The Bengals continued to remake their defense on Friday night when they selected Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, respectively.
Howell rounds out a defensive line room that includes newly acquired Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Made and Jonathan Allen.
"I think we want to be able to come at people in waves. I think we’ve established that now," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "We have great character in that room. We have leadership. Obviously, just being around Dex (Dexter Lawrence) the last four days, the impact that he’s made (already). You’re going to get a healthy B.J. (Hill) back. And, as I’ve been saying to the defensive staff all week, it’s like we’re not just getting Cashius and Dex, we’re also getting Shemar (Stewart). We’re getting a healthy Shemar all offseason, and all preseason. He’ll be exposed to all that. I know he’s got another gear left in him. I couldn’t be more thrilled the way it all worked out."
After shoring up their pass rush and adding a cornerback in Davis that should be able to contribute right away, the Bengals have addressed two of their biggest needs. Despite the additions, they have some obvious holes they'd probably like to fill on day three of the NFL Draft.
Remaining Needs
Linebacker is clearly the Bengals' biggest need. Even if they believe in Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., adding to that room will be a priority on day 3 of the draft. Finding a nickel cornerback will also be something the Bengals are on the hunt for.
Would they consider Jermod McCoy if he continues to fall? Is he in play at pick 110?
The Bengals will also address their offense on Saturday. Offensive line depth is certainly on their radar. They're also open to adding a wide receiver or tight end. The Bengals did a lot of homework on late round running backs and quarterbacks.
Cincinnati has five day three draft selections: pick 110, pick 189, pick 199, pick 221 and pick 226.
Possible Targets
Miami defensive back Keionte Scott could be on the Bengals' short list of targets if they continue to add to their defense. Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis is another top player that would make sense for Cincinnati. Jalon Kilgore is another safety/nickel hybrid that Cincinnati could hold in high regard.
If the Bengals are looking for offensive line help, Febechi Nwaiwu could be on their list of targets. He's a quality pass blocker, which is something the Bengals covet. Beau Stephens, Sam Hecht and Brian Parker are three other interior offensive linemen that Cincinnati could target.
Bearcats wide receivers Jeff Caldwell and Cyrus Allen could certainly be in the mix. Tight end Joe Royer would certainly garner consideration in the sixth round. Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell would be a fun target that Cincinnati should certainly consider.
Here's a full list of the best remaining players the Bengals could target on day three:
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Cyrus Allen and Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut
Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
Justin Joly, TE, NC State
Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky
Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma
Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa
Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke
Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama
Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa
Michael Heldman, Edge, Central Michigan
Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson
Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
Devin Moore, CB, Florida
Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin State
Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State
Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
Other Players to Know: Darrell Jackson, NT, Florida State, Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington, Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State, Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech George Gumbs, EDGE, Florida Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana Michael Taaffee, SAF, Texas Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M Kaden Wetjen, Slot WR, Iowa Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati, Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan.
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James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals OnSI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in CincinnatiFollow JamesRapien