The Bengals continued to remake their defense on Friday night when they selected Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, respectively.

Howell rounds out a defensive line room that includes newly acquired Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Made and Jonathan Allen.

"I think we want to be able to come at people in waves. I think we’ve established that now," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "We have great character in that room. We have leadership. Obviously, just being around Dex (Dexter Lawrence) the last four days, the impact that he’s made (already). You’re going to get a healthy B.J. (Hill) back. And, as I’ve been saying to the defensive staff all week, it’s like we’re not just getting Cashius and Dex, we’re also getting Shemar (Stewart). We’re getting a healthy Shemar all offseason, and all preseason. He’ll be exposed to all that. I know he’s got another gear left in him. I couldn’t be more thrilled the way it all worked out."

After shoring up their pass rush and adding a cornerback in Davis that should be able to contribute right away, the Bengals have addressed two of their biggest needs. Despite the additions, they have some obvious holes they'd probably like to fill on day three of the NFL Draft.

Remaining Needs

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) react after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Linebacker is clearly the Bengals' biggest need. Even if they believe in Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., adding to that room will be a priority on day 3 of the draft. Finding a nickel cornerback will also be something the Bengals are on the hunt for.

Would they consider Jermod McCoy if he continues to fall? Is he in play at pick 110?

The Bengals will also address their offense on Saturday. Offensive line depth is certainly on their radar. They're also open to adding a wide receiver or tight end. The Bengals did a lot of homework on late round running backs and quarterbacks.

Cincinnati has five day three draft selections: pick 110, pick 189, pick 199, pick 221 and pick 226.

Possible Targets

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami defensive back Keionte Scott could be on the Bengals' short list of targets if they continue to add to their defense. Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis is another top player that would make sense for Cincinnati. Jalon Kilgore is another safety/nickel hybrid that Cincinnati could hold in high regard.

If the Bengals are looking for offensive line help, Febechi Nwaiwu could be on their list of targets. He's a quality pass blocker, which is something the Bengals covet. Beau Stephens, Sam Hecht and Brian Parker are three other interior offensive linemen that Cincinnati could target.

Bearcats wide receivers Jeff Caldwell and Cyrus Allen could certainly be in the mix. Tight end Joe Royer would certainly garner consideration in the sixth round. Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell would be a fun target that Cincinnati should certainly consider.

Here's a full list of the best remaining players the Bengals could target on day three:

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU



Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State



Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas



Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State



Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma



Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana



Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State



Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State



Cyrus Allen and Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati



Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky



Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor



Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State



Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky



Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn



Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma



Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa



Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke



Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

Travis Burke, OT, Memphis



Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M



Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee



Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State



Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa



Michael Heldman, Edge, Central Michigan

Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana



Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma



Zane Durant, DT, Penn State



Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan



Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh



Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon



Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU



Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama



Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson



Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



Keionte Scott, CB, Miami



Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina



Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State



Devin Moore, CB, Florida



Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas



Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke



Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon



Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin State

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona



Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State



Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC



Kamari Ramsey, S, USC



VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Other Players to Know: Darrell Jackson, NT, Florida State, Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington, Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State, Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech George Gumbs, EDGE, Florida Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana Michael Taaffee, SAF, Texas Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M Kaden Wetjen, Slot WR, Iowa Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati, Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan.