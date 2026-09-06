Cincinnati Bengals Could Shock NFL World With Top Defense Across 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals do not need their defense to carry them in 2026.

With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins continuing to lead the offense in 2026, even a climb to the middle of the league for the team's defense would dramatically raise their ceiling. Still, the Bengals' front office aimed higher when it overhauled the defense this offseason, adding several proven starters and trading pick No. 10 overall for Dexter Lawrence. Now, one national analyst believes those moves could produce an incredible turnaround.

CBS Sports' Douglas Clawson wrote Cincinnati will field the NFL's No. 1 defense and earn the AFC's top seed in his bold prediction for every NFL team.

Historic Bengals Turnaround

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor smiles after the defense forces a three-and-out on the opening drive of the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Clawson's prediction wasn't about a subtle improvement but rather a massive climb from missing the playoffs to earning the No. 1 seed and a huge leap “from 31st to first in points allowed.”

The Bengals allowed 28.9 points per game in 2025 and 180.9 total yards per game. Reaching No. 1 would be a historic one-year turnaround.

For Clawson, confidence starts with Cincinnati's veteran acquisitions. He pointed to Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Kyle Dugger, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook as players who “will bring an edge to this defense.” He also expects former first-round picks Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart to finally provide “production off the edge.”

Murphy led Cincinnati with a career-high 5.5 sacks last season, but the Bengals declined his fifth-year option, making this a true make-or-break season. Stewart is entering his second season after Cincinnati selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At linebacker, the Bengals remain young, with Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter both entering their second seasons. They showed promise as rookies, but becoming reliable every-down players will be crucial for defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Of course, the Bengals don't need Clawson's prediction to come true to contend for a championship. If the defense becomes merely average while Burrow and the offense stay healthy and perform as expected, the Bengals should be firmly in the AFC playoff race.

If the unit gets anywhere near No. 1, however, Clawson's prediction of an AFC-leading season might not look as bold by December.

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