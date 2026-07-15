Cincinnati Bengals May Have Next Breakout Star Already On Their Roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the better offenses in the league this year, and that's been the case for a few seasons now. But the offensive line has struggled, partially holding the Bengals back from making another run to the Super Bowl.

But last season, the Bengals' offensive line began coming together. Down the stretch, they posted respectable Pro Football Focus grades as run blockers and pass blockers. Going into this season, the Bengals' offensive line has the ability to quickly develop into a respectable unit in the NFL.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently put together an All-Breakout Team on offense for the 2026 season. Mims was one of the offensive linemen that Brooks highlighted.

Amarius Mims Has Chance To Be A Star

Former Georgia football offensive tackle Amarius Mims speaks to reporters on March 2, 2024 at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The supersized edge protector is on the verge of earning accolades and honors as a 'bully ball' specialist for the Bengals," Brooks wrote. "Standing 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, Mims routinely knocks defensive ends around, creating huge lanes for running backs to access on off-tackle and perimeter runs. Furthermore, Mims' pass protection is critical to Cincinnati's success, with Joe Burrow expected to toss the ball all over the yard to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins."

Mims has the ability to be a franchise offensive tackle. He's a very impressive edge protector in a division that features TJ Watt and Trey Hendrickson. Last season, Myles Garrett was an imposing force in the AFC North.

Mims is only 23 years old, but he has all the potential in the world. He has the massive frame to become a world-beater at offensive tackle. His PFF grades were average last season, but he began to flash signs of stardom down the stretch.

If the Bengals are going to get back to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, they're going to need their offensive line to dominate. This is going to revolve around Mims, whose pass protection of Burrow could make or break the Bengals' season. If Mims puts together a very productive year, he could quickly emerge as one of the best young offensive tackles in football.

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