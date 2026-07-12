Cincinnati Bengals Safety Glows About Team Camaraderie

It doesn’t take a lot for things to completely shift an NFL team.

Especially during a time like the offseason, it can feel like every single day a major and minor trade or signing is made that can so quickly splice the cohesion of even the league’s best organizations.

But the Cincinnati Bengals appear to have something different.

Of course, there have been 12 departures from the team thus far and seven new signings to go with seven draftees this offseason, but there has been one part of the Bengals’ core that has remained almost completely unscathed: The 2023 Draft class

Jordan Battle Speaks About Chemistry

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) wraps up Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I feel like this is probably the most together class I've seen since I've been here,” Bengals safety Jordan Battle said in a recent interview on the “Bengals Booth Podcast.”

“I feel like we're very in-tune with each other. Obviously, some of us are on different sides of the ball, but you wouldn't even notice because, outside of the facility, we're hanging out,” continued Battle.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected eight players and Battle has been a key contributor.

Round 1 (Pick 28): Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Round 2 (Pick 60): DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

Round 3 (Pick 95): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Round 4 (Pick 131): Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Round 5 (Pick 163): Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Round 6 (Pick 206): Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Round 6 (Pick 217): Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

Round 7 (Pick 246): D.J. Ivey, CB, Miami

Only Robbins has departed the franchise, leaving a startling seven players from that draft class still playing together.

“Inside of the facility, we're sitting next to each other at our lockers, just having a conversation, about life and I feel like this is definitely the most together class that I've seen since I’ve been at the Bengals," Battle noted on the show.

A chemistry like this is immeasurable and very well could be what pushes the Bengals to the mountaintop.

Each player is now entering the final year of their rookie contact which immediately puts a microscope on their own performances. Alas, there is plenty to prove for Battle, his draft class, and other parts of the roster.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.