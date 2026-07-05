Cincinnati Bengals Earn Solid Grade For Full 2026 Offseason Work

The offseason is largely over for NFL teams as they set their sights on training camp rolling out the gates at the end of the month. NFL.com's Matt Okuda took the time during this down period to grade all 16 AFC teams' offseason work to set them up for this upcoming campaign.

Cincinnati spent resources like it rarely has before to bring in Dexter Lawrence via a first-round pick trade and signed multiple big names in free agency.

Almost all in an effort to fix its league-worst defense from last season.

Well-Earned

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Okuda gave the team a "B+" grade for the operation.

"The Bengals entered the 2026 offseason with one major task to complete: Fix the defense. Thus, they put nearly all their eggs into that basket, signing safeties Cook and Kyle Dugger, DE Boye Mafe, and others," Okuda wrote. "More big-time moves ensued when they traded their first-round pick for Lawrence and used their second-rounder on promising edge rusher Cashius Howell. Cook, Mafe, and Lawrence bring difference-making upside at three key spots, which is exactly what Cincinnati needs after years of defensive incompetence.

"Honestly, the only reason the Bengals didn’t earn an A grade is they allowed Hendrickson to hit free agency (and sign with a division rival). Now, Cincinnati will face the four-time Pro Bowler twice a year with no trade compensation to ease the pain. Still, the overall defensive improvements are a big win."

It's an offseason that's sparked plenty of excitement all across the city and the Bengals locker room especially. Cincinnati has spent up to the salary cap and even made the historic move of restructuring a star player's contract for the first time.

Joe Burrow got a nice upfront cash boost this year as the Bengals cleared over $10 million in cap space to have some more breathing room for potential extensions or other additions this offseason.

Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, has noted they want to get something done with guys like DJ Turner II and Dax Hill. Turner already noted earlier this week that the ball is rolling on his new deal.

“The desire will always be to keep guys,” Tobin said about extensions this offseason. “It's how to fit it together. And that's something that we'll be going through; the drafts are over now. We've got some time to look at the forecast for where we are. We know where we are. We've layered in a lot of cost, and there are restrictions on what you can do there. And when you're sitting at the top of the league in spending, it's pretty restrictive. But we'll see what can be done.”

Check out the full grade list from Okuda here.

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