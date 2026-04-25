Instant NFL Draft Grade: Bengals Select Connor Lew at No. 128

The Cincinnati Bengals made their first pick on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Auburn's interior offensive lineman Connor Lew.

The Bengals originally held pick No. 110, but Duke Tobin opted to move back, trading picks 110 and 199 for 128 and 140. By sliding down 18 spots in the fourth round, Cincinnati secured a valuable asset at the end of the round.

With the team's first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) sent to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and Day 2 used on Cashius Howell and Tacario Davis, the Bengals have spent the majority of their capital on the defensive side of the ball.

Lew A Great Value Pick

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew (OL32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

NFL Draft Grade: A-

Lew's 2025 season at Auburn was cut short by a torn ACL in October. If he had not suffered the knee injury, he likely would've been considered a first- or second-round pick. The red flag of a knee injury is the only reason he was available on Day 3, making the selection a great value pick.

Moving back and still landing a player of Lew's caliber on Day 3 is a win. He allowed just two sacks on nearly 250 pass-blocking snaps last season. At just 20 years old, his ability to identify blitzes and communicate pre-snap adjustments will make him a quick favorite of Joe Burrow.

According to Arif Hasan's consensus big board, Lew is slotted 76th overall and is considered the top center in the draft. It's a 50-plus spot value pick for the Bengals at No. 128.

The Bengals are continuing their trend of finding high-intelligence players who offer plenty of versatility. Lew played center in college but was announced as an interior offensive lineman at the draft.

Lew's arrival gives the Bengals a legitimate succession plan at the center of their offensive line. While he might spend his rookie season acclimating to the professional level and focusing on rehab, his on-field skills are already pro-ready. There are plenty of highly skilled defensive linemen in the AFC North; adding Lew is exactly the type of gritty, high-ceiling prospect the Bengals will need as they look to extend their championship window.

UPDATE: Lew told the media on his post-pick phone call that he's had no setbacks with his ACL recovery and is tracking to be healthy for training camp.

He could take over the starting spot from Ted Karrs next year or beyond that if Karras keeps playing at a solid level.

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