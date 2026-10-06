Cincinnati Bengals Young Receivers Shine at Right Time

It felt like the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was going to be the one that stung the most in the early portion of the season. That was until a 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday became official.

The Bengals' offense could not capitalize when it mattered most, coming just one yard shy on a 4th and 10 that would have extended the game. It also doesn't help that the offense was without Ja'Marr Chase and had a banged-up Tee Higgins down the stretch.

Key players on the Bengals' offense may have been missing, but the team may have discovered that they are a lot deeper at wide receiver than they ever realized.

Career Days

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Mitch Tinsley (82) is brought down just short of the goal line in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First-year receiver Dohnte Meyers and second-year receiver Mitchell Tinsley definitely won over some fans, even in defeat.

Meyers had a monster game, hauling in seven receptions for 82 yards, which would be career highs in both categories.

Tinsley came into Sunday's game having only eight career receptions. He left Sunday's game with a single-game career high in receptions (3) and receiving yards (49).

Moving Forward

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Chase and Higgins' availability being unknown at the moment, the Bengals are going to have to turn to Meyers and Tinsley.

This offense is going to look a lot different if both of quarterback Joe Burrow's top targets are out for a significant time. However, fans can take solace in the chemistry that already seems to be built between Burrow and his young receivers.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's going to be a lot of talk about the Bengals' wide receiver room this week. But the running back room is going to face its own kind of scrutiny.

The Bengals rushed for just 23 yards on Sunday. Even if Higgins and Chase were healthy the entire game, that isn't a recipe for success.

Now, the Bengals enter a game with the Dolphins that one could really say is "must win". The team is also entering said game with so much uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball. The Bengals' offense wasn't supposed to be the issue this season. Yet, it seems they have hit a crossroads.

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