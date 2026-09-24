'Continue To Put The Standard On Tape' - Young Bengals Defenders Staying Focused Amidst Hot Start

The Bengals' young defenders aren't drinking the Kool-Aid after a big start to the 2026 season.

Cincinnati boasts a top-10 defense in success rate allowed (10th) and EPA/play allowed (fourth) through two games, but there are 15 more this regular season, and hopefully three more after that.

Staying Focused

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shemar Stewart is feeling good on that recovered knee, and it showed in Week 2. He got a sack at the end of the game and flashed in his five snaps of play, which should increase this week and beyond.

"We play ball, like we do what we do," Stewart said to WCPO about the defense as a whole and his return. "It was a great feeling being around the guys again, being suited and booted, ready to go. It was a great feeling. Always good to be back doing what I love to do."

Stewart got a game ball from Zac Taylor after that return, as did Demetrius Knight Jr. following his 12-tackle outing. Pro Football Focus tagged him with a so-so 54.4 grade, but he still made a big impact on 72 snaps.

Even keel is the vibe from Cincinnati's defense entering its first matchup with a division opponent this weekend.

"I think we have to prove it not just to the AFC and not to the world, but we have to prove it to ourselves," The linebacker said to Fox19. "Continue to put the standard on tape. It's on tape for two games now. It'd be a shame if we get to that third game and we play out of character. So we're not going to continue to hang our hats on the past two games. We're happy about them. We're extremely excited that we didn't allow touchdowns, but that is expected of us.

"Everybody could feel that something is different about this team this year, and we're starting to see that come to fruition. So now we just want to continue to be even keel. You don't want to ride the wave up and down. You want to be right in the middle of it all, surrounded by peace, and continue to just keep getting better every week. Not getting too high, not getting too low."

The Bengals defense is fresh off a whopping 41-pressure day against CJ Stroud and the Texans. According to PFF, that's the team's highest this decade.

Times are changing, but it's early as Cincinnati tries to keep making Steeler quarterback Aaron Rodgers look completely washed up this weekend.

“We play ball.”



Minute and a half with #Bengals DE Shemar Stewart, who got a sack in his season debut on Sunday against the Texans.



Stewart also said he feels great since suffering a knee hyper extension in training camp and that he’s “ready to roll.” pic.twitter.com/HKHbWhHGaz — Noelle Blumel (@NoelleBlumel) September 21, 2026

"We have to prove it to ourselves."



Zac Taylor said he wanted to send a message to the NFL that the Bengals have staying power in 2026. Did the Bengals deliver that message on Sunday?



Here’s 90 seconds with Demetrius Knight Jr. pic.twitter.com/xdcYswT3Or — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 22, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.