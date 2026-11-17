Cris Collinsworth is comparing the Cincinnati Bengals' recent passing surge to some of the most memorable offenses in NFL history.

The NBC analyst on the call during Cincinnati's 38-18 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football pointed to Tom Brady and Randy Moss' 2007 Patriots and the Rams' Greatest Show on Turf when discussing the Bengals' offense.

Cris' son, Jac Collinsworth, also praised Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, citing Burrow's league-leading PFF grade and describing both receivers as playing at a top-five level across the league.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Draw Major Praise

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“One of the hottest passing months I've ever seen," Cris Collinsworth said. "Not just from a Bengals team. You start going back to what Tom Brady and Randy Moss did in '07, the Greatest Show on Turf. I mean, they really have been that dynamic here with some spectacular plays."

Cincinnati has won four straight games, scoring at least 31 points in each win. During that stretch, Buurrow has completed 77.0% of his passes for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.

PFF's QB rankings confirm what Jac Collinsworth said about Burrow being the highest-graded player (95.2) at his position. Lamar Jackson (91.3) and Drew Lock (90.8) are the only two QBs with grades over 90, though neither has played in every game this season.

Jac also cited Burrow's 18 big-time throws before praising the receivers he throws to every game.

“Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase both playing like top-five receivers in the league,” Jac said.

Both receivers delivered in Cincinnati's Spain win, a 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, including a memorable 47-yard score in the first half. Higgins added five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals and Steelers both entered Sunday night's matchup at 6-2, with first place in the AFC North on the line. Pittsburgh won the first meeting, 30-27 and took it on the chin under the White-Bengal lights

It marked the first time the Bengals played on Sunday night since Nov. 17, 2024.

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