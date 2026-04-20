Dexter Lawrence Hints He Will 'Take Bengals Defense to the Next Level'

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. Their unit couldn't stop too many offenses, which led to the season being a waste at the end of the day. Any season with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins that doesn't end with a push for a Super Bowl should be looked at as a disappointment.

The Bengals desperately needed a game wrecker in the middle of their defensive line, so they made the bold move to trade the No. 10 overall pick in this week's NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

And Lawrence believes he can take the Bengals defense to the next level.

Dexter Lawrence Sends Message After Trade

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence addresses the media April 20, 2026, at Paycor Stadium for the first time since becoming a Cincinnati Bengal. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm ready to take this to the next level," Lawrence said on his desire to win during Monday's press conference. "It's this burning fire. For them [the Bengals] to bring me in and give up what they did, I owe it to them to go out there and dominate on that field."

Lawrence was drafted by the Giants in 2019. Since then, he's been a part of one winning season, and the Giants never had much of a chance to win a Super Bowl. As a result, it has to feel like a breath of fresh air to join a team that has a chance to go to the Super Bowl if it puts all the pieces together.

With Lawrence in the middle of their defensive line, the pieces are beginning to come together.

Dexter Lawrence Will Have Huge Impact On Bengals Defense

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Lawrence is a hard-nosed playmaker who loves to be physical and eat up double teams. He's ranked near the top of the league in double-team rate since entering the league. But that hasn't stopped him from punishing opposing offensive linemen.

"I take the most pride in just burying the guy in front of me. You can't lose that attitude of choking someone out and burying them," Lawrence said.

Lawrence is going to have a huge impact on the Bengals. While the sack numbers weren't there last season (0.5 sacks), the Giants' defense was much better with him on the field than when he was off of it. He's able to generate pressure and rush the quarterback, despite constantly facing double teams.

The Bengals' defense just received a massive boost.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.