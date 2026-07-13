ESPN Names Bengals Tight End as 2026 Breakout Candidate

Erick All Jr. hasn't played in an NFL game since November 2024.

Still, the Cincinnati Bengals' tight end is seen as a potential difference-maker in 2026. ESPN's Ben Solak named All the Bengals' breakout candidate in his recent predictions for all 32 NFL teams. Cincinnati selected All in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he played 231 offensive snaps in nine games before tearing his right ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 3.

It was the second time All had torn the same ACL after initially suffering the same injury in college at Iowa. As Solak noted, complications from the first surgery prolonged his recovery and forced him to miss the entire 2025 season, raising questions about his role entering his third NFL season.

All Still Has a Chance To Produce For Cincinnati

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All's extended absence could've pushed him down the depth chart, though Solak noted in his article that he "remains a candidate to start."

The Bengals' faith in All likely stems from what he showed during his abbreviated rookie season, when he out-snapped Mike Gesicki in five of his nine appearances and demonstrated the blocking ability that some of Cincinnati's tight ends may not match. His versatility also allows the offense to use multiple tight-end formations while still disguising whether the play is a run or a pass.

“With the word physical in the dictionary is a picture of Erick All,” head coach Zac Taylor said of All during Bengals' OTAs. “Trying to put his face through somebody’s soul.”

“If he’s healthy, I expect him to lead the TE room in snaps and spring some big plays,” Solak wrote.

A breakout season for All wouldn't require massive receiving numbers. Gesicki is established as a pass-catching option, and with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins drawing much of the rest of the attention, All's biggest value could come from his blocking and early-down work. His ability to stay on the field for both runs and passes would help the offense significantly.

Despite all the upside, health remains the biggest concern after two ACL tears and a full season away from football.

If All regains his physicality on the field, Solak's projection might not be far-fetched. The 25-year-old tight end would give Taylor more freedom in his two-tight-end packages and become an important piece of an offense that already has plenty of star power.

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