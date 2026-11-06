'Everything Is Always Blown Out Of Proportion' - Ja'Marr Chase Sets Record Straight Following Titans Outburst

There are zero hard feelings between Ja'Marr Chase and Zac Taylor in Spain. Chase spoke to the media on Friday and detailed why he got so upset on the sideline late in last week's 43-36 win over the Titans.

The Bengals star wasn't happy with how the offense executed, and he talked to Taylor after the game about the situation.

"I'm a leader," Chase said in Spain. "I want the best for everyone around me, especially when the offense isn't clicking. They let me speak my mind and opinion at the end of the day as long as I do it with respect. And I believe Zac can vouch for me. He and I already talked. Everything is always blown out of proportion with whatever I do."

Moving Forward

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) reacts after the Bengals fumble the ball away in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase had his best game of the season, posting 10 catches for 141 yards and a score. He clearly wasn't upset about his individual play; Chase has never fit the diva stereotype like that.

All in all, it's just a captain wanting to make sure his unit executes at the highest level.

"A lot of different things. It was an emotional game; I didn't hit him on the deep one, and we turned it over too many times. He wants to win and wants to execute on every snap, as do I. That's how it goes," Joe Burrow said about the emotion following Sunday's game.

Chase and Higgins have been the best wide receiver duo in the NFL this season. The latter is establishing himself as not just the best WR2 in the NFL, but Higgins is arguably a Top-10 receiver in the league alongside Chase.

The latest AFC Offensive Player of the Week one-upped Chase with 10 catches for 155 yards and two scores on the other side of the formation.

"Honestly, he's a whole different receiver this year than last year — run after the catch, more on back shoulder throws with Joe (Burrow). It's hard to cover that when you're constantly switching it up every game. I love what they're doing and can only be better from here," Chase said about Higgins.

Both are trying to keep that production going for the Bengals this week against Atlanta's 11th-ranked NFL defense by EPA/dropback allowed.

"I want the best for everyone around me."

"Zac can vouch for me. We already had a talk."



Ja'Marr Chase responded to @KelseyLConway's question about his visibile frustration last week. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/V1yjpKrJMk — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 6, 2026

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