Former Bengals wide receiver and current NFL analyst Andrew Hawkins dropped some big praise for Cincinnati star Joe Burrow this week.

He appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show and broke down why Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL this season, along with a secret superpower that helps him stay around the top year in and year out.

Statistically, no passer in the league has touched Burrow this season, ranking first in the following categories so far: Yards Per Game, Completions, Completion%, Adjusted Comp %, Passing TD, Total Touchdowns, NFL Passer Rating, PFF Overall Grade, PFF Passing grade, ESPN QBR.

"I think for Joe Burrow, he is the best quarterback when healthy in the NFL," Hawkins said on the show. "I think what this year is showing us is it's always been the case. Does that mean he's perfect every time? No, but he just plays the position better than anybody. And I'm not excluding anybody from that conversation. That is the Mahomeses. That is Josh Allen. The Lamars. When Joe Burrow is healthy and protected, he is just a savant when he is in the pocket."

Hawkins got solid quarterback play lining up with Andy Dalton from 2011-13, but he's never played with a passer close to the caliber of Burrow.

Burrow's unwavering, fearless mentality helps him make all the great throws and can get him in hot water too.

"Joe Burrow doesn't have that, and so it's a weird thing. It's why he gets injured as much as he does," Hawkins said about his fearlessness. "Because he doesn't have a certain regard for his body and very dangerous proximity to defenders, which allows him to wait to the very last possible second to throw passes and to just again be laser-like and evaluating the defense and not worry about his own livelihood, and that's why he's special because there are quarterbacks that are scared to death, and you can see it the moment they take the snap; they can't wait to get the football out.

"For Joe Burrow, he has that very weird thing that he's born with that you can't teach; you can't learn it in college, high school, or the pros. No guru can give it to you. He has it mixed with the other qualities. That's why he's better than everybody else."

Check out the full clip with Hawkins below:

Is Joe Burrow really the best quarterback in the NFL when healthy? pic.twitter.com/mUvM7hA8yx — The Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) November 17, 2026

Joe Burrow ranks FIRST in all these categories this season



27 Pass TD (5 more than any other QB)

310.6 Pass Yds/G (26.8 more)

74.7 Pass Comp% (4.6% more)

117.7 Pass Rating (2.5 more)

95.2 Offensive Grade (6.0 more)

93.8 Passer Grade (9.5 more) pic.twitter.com/ZzxWz1kVAA — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 17, 2026

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