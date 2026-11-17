The leaders of Hamilton County are putting in the work to bring more premier events to Paycor Stadium. The Bengals' home field just got locked in on a new lease between the team and the county last year; part of that agreement included trying to add more use cases for the stadium outside of just home Bengals games.

The county announced this week that they are hiring a firm via a Request for Proposals to help “identify potential events, build relationships with promoters and touring organizations, evaluate opportunities and develop strategies to attract additional programming."

That was part of a full release from the county, detailed further below:

“Paycor Stadium is one of our region’s greatest assets, and we want to see it used to its fullest potential,” Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas said. “More concerts and major events mean more visitors, more business for our local economy and more opportunities for our community. It also means that Hamilton County is fulfilling its commitment to the taxpayers.”

Cincinnati has typically hosted one major concert at Paycor Stadium, along with the annual Cincinnati Music Festival. Getting 3-4 or more major headliners to fill the space in the late spring and summer should just bolster the economic health of the area even further.

Paycor Stadium is also set to continue hosting a regional high school football playoff game this fall. The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I, Region 4 Football Championship is going down there on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

The County leaders are happy to see this partnership continue, along with new avenues for county revenue on the way via the incoming event firm.

"We're fulfilling our commitment of continuing to make Paycor Stadium a place of and for the people of Hamilton County. This is all about the kids and families. These young athletes have worked so hard to get here, and giving them a chance to play on the same field as their NFL heroes is a dream come true," said Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas. "We are proud to host and give them this special opportunity once again and into the future."

Check out more on the high school action happening at the end of this month here.

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