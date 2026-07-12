Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Retires From NFL

A former Bengals wide receiver retired from the NFL on Sunday.

Trent Taylor is hanging up his cleats after seven seasons in the league, including two with the Bengals. He was part of their 2021 Super Bowl team and played for the 2022 squad as well.

Taylor tallied eight catches for 103 yards as a Bengal and was a key special teamer on Darrin Simmons' unit.

"49ers veteran WR Trent Taylor announced his retirement after a seven-year NFL career. Taylor shared the news on his personal social media, celebrating the moment with longtime teammate George Kittle," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X.

Taylor wrapped up his career with the 49ers in 2024 and didn't play this past season as he turned the page to a new chapter in life. Cincinnati is trying to turn 2026-27 into a Super Bowl chapter in the team's history book.

Head coach Zac Taylor is confident the team has what it needs to compete at the highest level this coming season.

"I don't think there is any way you could have predicted it would get us to the point where we are right now. I mean, that's hard to predict, but you're right," Taylor said after the 2026 NFL Draft. "We did it every way, whether it was early in free agency, whether it was a release for a guy we loved, whether it was a trade, draft — I'm really excited about the group we've acquired. Sometimes you get caught up so much in the moment of the offseason and free agency, and the angst of it all, but a lot of our best years have happened similarly to this, where a guy just comes at you at a time you really didn't expect it to happen.

"I can think of Vonn Bell, who kind of came to us later in the free agency period, and what a huge boost to our defense that was over the time he was here. It happens in a lot of different ways, and this is what happened this year. I'm just really happy with the work that was done upstairs and the guys that they gave us to work with."

Cincinnati starts its next step of the journey with training camp, ready to open the gates at the end of July.

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