Bengals Star Joe Burrow Attends UFC 329 as 2026 NFL Offseason Winds Down

UFC 329 had a special guest tied to the Bengals on hand for the event this weekend.

Joe Burrow attended the latest MMA offering in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his old Ohio State teammate and current San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.

It was a bit of a dud when things turned to the main event fight between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. McGregor hadn't fought in roughly five years, and it showed immediately. He injured his leg in the first minute, and the fight never really got going, but Burrow still got to take it all in.

Burrow has been to plenty of UFC events in the past as he winds down his latest offseason in the NFL. It's been a really exciting past few months for a roster Burrow is trying to lead to the Super Bowl this coming February.

“I’m really excited about the moves we made this offseason,” Burrow said in March. “We need to get better, so it was exciting to see the initiative from everybody in the organization to realize that we’re in this exciting stage. We’re in our primes, playing great football. Finding guys like Dexter Lawrence and Bryan Cook, too, really solidifies that defense, so the young guys can also kind of rise up. We’re really going to try to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Burrow recognizes the urgency in the building, and he's ready to bring the pain in his proverbial octagon like he watched on Saturday night.

"This offseason, I really focused on trying to bring urgency to the room and try to just get everybody to understand the level of urgency that we have this year," Burrow said recently. "The level of play that's going to be required from every individual who steps on that field. I've tried to communicate that. I've tried to be a little more vocal in a mean way. I think that's a little out of my comfort zone, but that's something that I'm improving. Maybe it's good, and maybe it's bad, but we'll find out."

Check out Burrow arriving below:

Joe Burrow at the UFC 329 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/gi3fsH6uni — Joe Burrow Updates (@JoeyB_updates) July 12, 2026

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