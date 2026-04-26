Former Draft Bust Jermaine Burton to Work Out for Bengals' Rival

It's no secret that the Jermaine Burton experiment didn't work for the Bengals. When they selected him with the 80th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they thought they'd be getting a deep threat that had the ability to develop into an every down weapon for Joe Burrow.

Instead, Burton was released before the end of his second season. He flashed his potential as a rookie, but couldn't get out of his own way. From showing up late to meetings, to missing workouts and even practice, Burton struggled to get into a rhythm, both on and off the field.

He finished with just four receptions for 107 yards on 14 targets as a rookie.

Burton tallied 2,376 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 47.5 yards per game, winning the College Football Playoff in his final game with Georgia before transferring to Alabama for his final two seasons.

Burton had appeared to have turned a corner following a disappointing rookie campaign.

"All he can handle is the present at this point,” head coach Zac Taylor said last May. “I think he’s done a good job of that this offseason. He’s been in the building. He’s in the building outside of work hours, doing his own thing, pre-habbing to get his body right."

However, Burton never took the right steps to get on the field and didn’t appear in any of the 2025 season, and ended up being suspended from the team ahead of Week 14, before being waived a day later.

“We’re releasing Jermaine today,” Taylor told reporters. “Just a decision to make. We just made it, gonna release him and move on and wish him the best."

Burton Given New Chance At NFL Career

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) warms up before facing the Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium on Monday, December 9, 2024. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Since his release, Burton has largely remained away from the public eye. That changed on Sunday when Jordan Schultz reported that Burton received an invite to Bills rookie minicamp.

This is Burton's chance to get back into the NFL. He was a third round pick and certainly has talent, but there hasn't been any interest in him since the Bengals moved on late last season. If he impresses during his workout, then there's a chance he gets signed by the Bills or starts to garner interest from other teams.

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