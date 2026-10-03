Former NFL Star Reacts to Ja’Marr Chase’s Controversial Travis Hunter Response

It has been a long week for a Cincinnati Bengals team that is ready to move on from their crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Waiting for the Bengals on Sunday is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are also off to a 2-1 start on the young season. Winning this game could be massive for either team once the playoff positioning begins to take shape.

The Jaguars have a lot of young talent, which includes former Heisman Trophy winner cornerback Travis Hunter. Earlier this week, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was asked about his thoughts on Hunter's play in his young NFL career. Chase's response was simple: nothing.

Stoking The Flames

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) runs with a catch in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The game was tied at 17 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase's reaction brought out opinions from everyone. But the best response may have been from former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson was a guest on 'Up &Adams' and Kay Adams asked the former receiver his opinion on Chase's response to how Hunter has changed from his first season to his second.

"You’re talking to the best receiver in the NFL and you’re talking to me about somebody that has done what so far," Jackson said. "What has (Hunter) done so far to be talked about?"

Jackson gave high praise to Chase, calling him the best wide receiver in the game when talking about the situation. For Hunter, the assignment of defending Chase on Sunday may be the hardest matchup he has faced in his young career.

Hunter entered the league open to playing both sides of the ball. This season, the Jaguars have made it clear that Hunter will be on the defensive side of the ball.

In the Jaguars' impressive win over the New England Patriots last week, Hunter grabbed the first interception of his career. But how will he fare against one of the best offenses in the league?

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Chase may be entering Sunday's game with only 185 receiving yards, but that just means he's due for his first three-digit receiving yard game. He does have three touchdowns in the past two games and is on pace to tie his career-high (17 touchdowns).

The time for talking is over. It's time for the Bengals to separate themselves from other AFC contenders. That is assuming that they'll be contenders this season.

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