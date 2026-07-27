Full Cincinnati Bengals 2026 Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

Bengals training camp rolls out the gates in just a few days and we have you covered on all the important dates for fans to key in on during the hot days of late-July and August.

Cincinnati had rookies report on July 25th, and the whole team reports on July 28 and starts practicing on July 29.

That will be the first publicly open practice of the year, and five more will be open to the full public: Thursday, July 30; Monday, August 3; Tuesday, August 4; Friday, August 7 (in-stadium, free ticket required), and Sunday, August 16.

STREAK members get to see a couple more practices as well, but they do have to have a free ticket for these dates: Saturday, August 1, Thursday, August 6, Sunday, August 9 (STREAK club members only), and Saturday, August 15.

Fans, unfortunately, won't get to see the joint practice between Cincinnati and Chicago happening on August 20 ahead of their preseason battle in Cincinnati.

The excitement is building in a big way around the city, and team ownership voice, Katie Blackburn, is ready to see it all play out on the field.

“I feel good about the roster,” Blackburn said to reporters last month. “I mean, it’s hard to ask for much more, because I think we’re pretty solid. I think our offensive line, which sometimes was a spot of focus, we sort of built up a lot more stability there, and so we have great wide receivers, really solid tight ends, a running back, I mean, there’s not a glaring issue, so hopefully everyone’s gonna go out there and make it fun.”

The whole organization is supporting its front office and coaching staff to dial into winning ways again this fall.

“Both Zac and Duke are experienced guys with proven success and really good people,” Blackburn noted. “We feel good about them for a lot of reasons. I think there’s also that element of consistency that hopefully will prove to be beneficial, too. I think those are the things that we would rather try to take advantage of and build on rather than having to regroup and figure things out a little bit from scratch.”

Check out the full training camp calendar below:

Bengals Training Camp Schedule | Cincinnati Bengals

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