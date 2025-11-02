Cincinnati Bengals Need Rookie to Step Up in Week 9 Matchup vs Chicago Bears
CINCINNATI ---- The Bengals season is officially on life support at 3-5 after a horrendous loss to the previously 0-7 New York Jets at home. The biggest culprit for the team falling short last Sunday was the defense, but the main problem on defense was the lack of a pass rush against a Jets offensive line that ranked 25th on Pro Football Focus heading into last week's game.
So just how bad was the pass rush? Throughout the game, Jets quarterback Justin Fields was only hit one time, and consistently had all day to scramble and create plays.
Simply put, that is inexcusable. Even when you are missing a healthy Trey Hendrickson, you drafted someone at 17th overall in Shemar Stewart, who should absolutely be able to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks, yet Stewart only managed a single pressure and an abysmal 4.2% win rate against blocks.
Now entering a must-win week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals will once again be relying on Stewart to bring some life to a Bengals defense in desperate need of a quality player alongside cornerback DJ Turner. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is doubtful for the game due to a hip injury.
The Bears offensive line has been vastly improved compared to last season, as acquisitions Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman at left guard and center have provided immense improvements in pass protection, along with continued growth from right tackle, Darnell Wright, who is allowing pressure on just 3.1% of pass plays. While Thuney has allowed pressure on only 2.2% of passing plays this season.
There is a weak point though to the Bears offensive line: left tackle Theo Benedet. Benedet has allowed 10 total pressures on 278 snaps at left tackle for the Bears since becoming the starter at the position in week four. For a full perspective, Wright has given up five total pressures on 377 snaps at right tackle, and out of 77 qualifying tackles, Benedet ranks 69th with an overall PFF grade of 51.4 and a pass blocking grade of 53.7 that ranks 61st out of 77.
The weakness to expose on the Bears o-line is clear, and it is to attack Benedet in any way possible and make quarterback Caleb Williams uncomfortable, and force him into making mistakes. While we pointed out Benedict's poor grading, though, it is important to note Stewarts as well, where he grades out at 103rd out of 120 with an overall PFF grade of 53.5 at defensive end, though much of that is anchored by a run defense grade of 41.0, whereas as a pass rusher he ranks 70th with a 61.4.
Stewart has only five pressures across his rookie season so far, but has only been on the field for 128 snaps largely due to an ankle injury he sustained in week 2 that sidelined him for four weeks, and has been notably bothering him still these last two weeks since returning.
Despite lining up only at the left defensive end spot, defensive coordinator Al Golden was known for moving Shemar Stewart around the defensive line at all spots during training camp in an effort to explore Stewart's versatility, something that was a plus for him as a prospect coming out of Texas A&M. Though we have not seen that versatility displayed much this season.
The time to showcase that versatility is now, though. With the Baltimore Ravens seemingly rebounding with Lamar Jackson back at quarterback and a 3-5 record, the Ravens are neck and neck with the Bengals for second place in the AFC North, and while the Steelers are in first place currently at 4-3, they are coming off two straight losses, one of which being a thriller in which the Bengals won and improved to 2-0 in the division.
Golden has to begin pulling out all the stops on defense in an effort to put young players like Stewart in the best position to succeed, especially when you're missing someone like Trey Hendrickson at the right defensive end spot. Putting Stewart at the right defensive end position would not only put him up against the weak link of the Bears' o-line, but it would give him a chance to showcase his athleticism and speed against a struggling left tackle, something that could provide a spark to the Bengals pass rush by creating a potential mismatch.
Sunday is a big opportunity for Stewart to hit his stride as a young player in the league, and an opportunity for Zac Taylor and this coaching staff to show a sign that they can put their young players on defense in a position to succeed in an effort to develop talent.
