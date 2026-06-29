Why the Bengals Defense Could Flip the Script in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals have been a solid defense away from a Super Bowl for the last few years, but they've struggled to find consistency when Joe Burrow and the offense weren't on the field.

This offseason, the Bengals fully committed to improving the defense. They dove into free agency to upgrade the unit by signing players like Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen to improve the unit as a whole. The biggest splash was on the trade block, where the Bengals landed a deal for Dexter Lawrence in an attempt to shore up their defensive line.

As a result, the city of Cincinnati is buzzing with excitement.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently suggested the improved Bengals defense could see them emerge as favorites in the AFC North if the unit gels together in the best way possible.

Bengals Defense Could Be A Much Improved Unit

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bengals were wildly aggressive in addressing the defensive line in the offseason, trading for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and signing edge-rusher Boye Mafe and tackle Jonathan Allen," Davenport wrote. "The Bengals were abysmal defensively last year—dead last in the AFC in total defense and 30th in scoring defense. If that overhaul up front makes the Bengals a top-20 defense, they are contenders. Into the top 15 and the Bengals are the best team in the AFC North."

The Bengals defense has been one of the worst units in the league for the last few seasons. As a result, they've never had much of a chance to make any noise in the AFC since their trip to the Super Bowl a few years ago.

But with the improvements they've made, the Bengals are in a very good spot.

Getting Defensive

Lawrence is one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He's an incredible run stuffer, but doubles as a productive pass rusher. Getting the kind of pressure on the quarterback that Lawrence generates is almost unheard of for an interior defensive lineman.

If Lawrence, alongside the other pieces like Mafe, Cook, Allen, and top draft selection Cashius Howell, can gel together, the Bengals have the chance to go back to the Super Bowl. The offense is legit. It's all going to come down to how well the defense can mesh together.

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