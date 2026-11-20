Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen began his career in Washington as a first-round pick in 2017 and played eight seasons for the franchise before it all came to a turbulent end.

The rift resulted in Allen requesting a trade prior to the final year of his contract in 2025, but teams knew the relationship had deteriorated beyond the point of any possible return, so they simply waited for his release to try to sign him without offering compensation.

Allen played for Vikings in 2025 and signed with the Bengals in March.

And though Allen faced his former Commanders teammates last season in Minnesota, Monday night will mark his first trip back to the city where he played the first eight seasons of his career.

Allen called his departure from Washington a business decision but admitted there is a part of him that took it personal.

“I'll be lying if I say there wasn't any hard feelings, but at the end of the day that's the NFL,” Allen said Thursday afternoon after practice. “It's a great game, and it's a terrible business.

No Regrets: Bengals' Allen Focused on Road Ahead, No Re-Living Past

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Is it something I hold against them? No,” he added. “Is it something that in the moment really hurt? Absolutely.”

Allen signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Vikings in March 2025, but cut him in a salary dump after just one season.

The Bengals signed to a two-year, $25 million deal in March, and a month later they traded for Dexter Lawrence and dropped him next to Allen to instantly create one of the best defensive lines in the league after also adding edge rusher Boye Mafe in free agency.

Allen already has more sacks this season (four) than he had in 17 games with Minnesota last year (3.5), putting him on pace to challenge his career high of nine, which he set in 2021, his first of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons.

Everything in Cincinnati, from his defensive teammates to the coaches, the scheme and elite offense and consistent winning has Allen feeling rejuvenated as he stares down his 32nd birthday in two months.

“This year has been a really special year for me as far as just the players around me, the coaches around me, the position I've been put in,” Allen said. “It’s something that I'm just not taking for granted.”

The Bengals played against Allen last year in Minnesota and in 2024 with Washington.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said he didn’t know Allen personally, but he was aware of his impact at Alabama in college and what he had accomplished in the league, and he was one of the team’s top targets in free agency.

"Playing against him was not fun, ever,” Taylor said. “I've held him in high regard, and I think our whole department had. So it isn't a surprise that we're getting the production we're getting out of him.

“You see all the times he was a captain in Washington, and so I knew Alabama, Washington, he's got that leadership ability,” Taylor continued. “We watched a lot of interviews on him. I always felt that way. And then you get him in the locker room and he's exactly who we hoped he would be. He's a big impact on the D-line room, the whole defense, the whole team."

With Lawrence drawing double teams – at least – on nearly every sack, Allen has been freed to defeat one-on-one matchups, and he’s thriving.

In addition to his four sacks, Allen has 26 pressures. That ranks 12th among defensive tackles.

His win percentage of 14.2, measured by Pro Football Focus, ranks seventh. And his pressure percentage of 6.8 is ninth.

“I think he’s rejuvenated because he’s kind of gone back to his roots,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said, referring to Allen’s pass-rushing roots. “I can’t tell you back in March that we thought that he would give us as much as he’s given us, but certainly he has exceeded anything that we could have wanted.”

For all of his individual accolades in Washington, Allen never experienced a winning season until his final one with the Commanders in 2024.

He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 6 and missed nine games. But he fought his way through rehab and returned ahead of schedule for the final two games of the regular season and the team’s run to the NFC Championship Game.

All of the losing led up to a profane interview with the media in 2023 where he said some things he admits now he shouldn’t have.

But regrets?

Nah..

“I try not to live with regrets because we all have things we wish we could have said better at the time,” he said. “Do I think I handled everything the best when I was there? Absolutely not.

“But one thing I can always say is I always give that city my all, gave that team my all, and when fans come out to watch us play, they knew that 93 was gonna show up and give everything he had.

“At the end of the day, the things that I did wrong, I apologize and move on.”

As special as the 2024 season was with the run to the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniel’s rookie season, Allen said the 2026 Bengals are the best team he’s played for.

Yes, Allen will be going back to face the team that drafted him, and he’ll be going back to his roots, having grown up in nearby Virginia.

But more than anything else, this trip is about the road ahead and not dwelling on the past.

“I'm just trying to make it as normal as possible,” Allen said. “I'm gonna be excited to see some of the guys out there that I haven't seen in a while, but at the end of the day, I'm focused on what we gotta do.”