Injured Bengals Defender Good to Go Against Falcons as Team Announces Inactives

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson is active for today’s NFL International Game in Madrid against the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson was listed as questionable on the injury report with an ankle/foot designation after suffering the injury in last week’s 43-36 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans.

Safety Kyle Dugger was ruled out Friday with the quad injury that has forced him to miss three of the last four games.

The other inactives are offensive tackle Myles Hinton, center Connor Lew and defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

The Bengals only need four inactives today because their roster is currently at 52.

Cornerback DJ Turner II injured his foot last week against the Titans and was limited to start the week, but he did not appear on the injury report and is expected to start and play his full role.

The Bengals arrived in Madrid on Wednesday and practiced Thursday and Friday to get back on a normal weekly schedule.

"I think this is the best compromise we found to make sure that we can get acclimated by Friday, get a really good practice where we feel better, and then play our best on Sunday," head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "So we've all embraced that mindset, and I think it's working well for us so far."

"We're back on schedule,” he added. “Our meetings were the same as they've always been on Thursday. So today is more of a third-down emphasis with some normal downs, and then tomorrow will be red zone-based."

Quarterback Joe Burrow said he and his teammates are excited to be representing the NFL abroad and about being in a stand-alone window as the only game on Sunday morning.

“It means a lot to me that we're here,” he said Friday. “I think this is Year 7 for me, and I haven't been overseas yet. And we keep adding more and more games to try to build the NFL globally. I think it's worked over the last five years, and I'm hoping to add more and continue to build, and I love being part of that, and I want to help grow the game, and so I love being here.

"I love being the only game on TV on Sunday morning when people back home wake up, and I love showcasing our talents abroad and trying to bring attention to what we do, as far as what our offense brings. I think we're explosive, we're dynamic, we're fun to watch, and I think we're going to put on a show on Sunday."

The team will fly home immediately after the game and, unlike their previous two international games when they had a bye to recover, will start preparations for a key AFC North game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

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